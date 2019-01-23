Titans remain eighth in D4 rankings

PORTSMOUTH – After wins over Symmes Valley on Thursday, Huntington (Wv.) on Saturday, and Valley on Monday, the Notre Dame Titans once again found themselves in the top ten rankings amongst the best Division IV schools in the state.

The J.D. Mckenzie led Titans find themselves once again in the eighth place among all Division IV schools by receiving 73 points in the poll, including one first place vote.

Notre Dame is one of three undefeated teams in the top ten at 15-0, along with fourth place Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy who is 14-0 and sixth place McDonald who is also 13-0.

Notre Dame hosts Eastern this Thursday in SOC I play before hosting SOC II’s Oak Hill on Monday for another tough test leading up to tournament play.

