Pirates hold second spot in state

PORTSMOUTH – For the second straight week, the Wheelersburg Pirates find themselves once again in the second spot in the newest Division III AP poll released by the OHSAA on Monday.

After wins over Jackson on Tuesday and SOC II rival Oak Hill on Friday, the Pirates improved to a perfect 13-0 on the season, and 8-0 in conference play.

In the newest poll released on Tuesday, Wheelersburg found themselves behind only Archbold for second by receiving 160 points in the poll, just 39 behind Archbold’s 199 points with a perfect 11-0 record. The Pirates also received three first place votes while Archbold finished with 16.

For the second straight week, Wheelersburg will look to continue their perfect regular season with a nonconference game on Tuesday against Russell (Ky.), and a conference game against the Northwest Mohawks on Friday. On Saturday, the Pirates will play host to the South Point Pointers of the OVC for another non-conference game.

The Eastern Eagles found themselves higher in this week’s AP poll at the number 11 spot after receiving 25 points in the poll.

The Eages are off until Friday when they will host cross county and conference rival, the Western Indians in a deciding game in the SOC I race.

