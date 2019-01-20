Jeeps give strong performance vs. Portsmouth

SOUTH WEBSTER – When the South Webster Jeeps are playing to their full potential, they’re a problem for whoever their opponent is.

The scary thing is, as we creep towards the end of January, it’s unclear whether or not the Jeeps in fact have reached their full potential.

After a win Saturday afternoon over Scioto County rival, Portsmouth 68-54, and a road win over SOC II foe Valley on Friday 66-43, it feels as if the Jeeps are inching closer to the peak of their powers.

“We were on a skid there, really needed to come back and get a win, especially at home.” said Jeeps head coach Brenton Cole following their win over Portsmouth on Saturday. “We had only won once on our home floor, not to say that as discouraging, but we sure did need to get the win here.”

It wasn’t a single player’s performance that really led the Jeeps to their win over Portsmouth, it was a full team effort.

Four South Webster starters reached double figures on Saturday, led by Braden Bockway’s 18, 15 of which came in the second half, and Tanner Voiers 17, 12 of which came in the second half.

“We got into the third and kind of let them back into it. Then Bockway hit a three, Tanner hit a three, and when you count by three’s it adds up quick. Their ability to shoot it kind of put them (Portsmouth) back on their heels.”

Jacob Ruth, one of five seniors on this year’s South Webster team, came out ready to play Saturday. The senior guard scored nine first half points, a team high, before finishing the game with 11.

“Jacob’s really coming together for us,” said Cole. “He used to just put his head down and drive, and now he’s really driving with a purpose. I believe that the three he took at the end of the half was probably one of the only one’s he’s missed all year. Not that he’s frequently shooting them, but when he’s shooting them, they’re going in.”

Despite only scoring four points, Jeeps’ senior Samuel Holstein’s impact on Saturday’s game was immense thanks to his ability to get offensive rebounds.

“Sam really listened to the scouting report, knew to go crash the glass, especially on the offensive end,” said Cole. “He got a lot of boards, kept possessions for us, and that really does change things when you get more than one look at the rim.”

Portsmouth was led in scoring by Danny Lattimore who finished with a team high 15 points.

South Webster doesn’t play again till this Friday when they host Portsmouth West to try and gain some more ground in the SOC II standings.

The most important thing for the Jeeps heading into their week without games until Friday? Rest, and of course, defense.

“We’re d-ing up fairly well,” said Cole. “I’m not by any means saying we’re great. We’re definitely going to be working on defense, as our boys know. I hate to say it, but a few days might be even to rest their legs where we had two games in two days. But we’re definitely going to be working on the defensive end. Another thing we’re definitely going to work on and it’s something I mentioned at the beginning of the year is rebounding so Shiloah isn’t forced to get 15 rebounds a game. Other guys, box out your man and go get the ball.”

BOX SCORE

South Webster:15-15-16-22 – 68

Portsmouth: 11-13-11-19 – 54

South Webster: 28 FG, 9 3PT (Bockway 4), 3/6 FT. Scoring: Bockway 18, Voiers 17, Blevins 13, Ruth 11, Holstein 4, Smith 3, Zimmerman 2

Portsmouth: 23 FG, 5 3PT (Fraulini 3), 3/5 FT. Scoring: Lattimore 15, Fraulini 11, Shipp 10, McKinley 8, Roe 6, Johnson 4

