ROUNDUP: Saturday’s prep hoops results

NOTRE DAME 53, HUNTINGTON (W. VA.) 41

The Titans got a big-time non-conference win over Division I Huntington (W. Va.) Saturday afternoon by a 53-41 final, staying undefeated.

Notre Dame (14-0) was led by Ava Hassel’s 25 points while Katie Dettwiller scored 20 of her own. Isabel Cassidy also chipped in with four points.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 16-11-8-18 — 53

Huntington: 12-13-8-8 — 41

Notre Dame: 13 FG, 21-30 FT, 5 3pt. (Hassel 3). Scoring: Hassel 25, K. Dettwiller 20, Cassidy 4, Smith 3, C. Dettwiller 1.

Huntington: 13 FG, 13-26 FT, 2 3pt. (Swann 1, Turner 1). Scoring: Slush 10, Turner 9, Swann 9, Jackson 7, Patterson 2, Goodson 2, Wooding 2.

MINFORD 52, COAL GROVE 36

Led by Ashley Blankenship’s 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, Minford got back on the winning track Saturday with a 16-point non-league win over Coal Grove.

The Falcons (11-4) were also helped out by Livi Shonkwiler and MaKenzie Watters, who both scored 10 points each.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 13-11-14-14 — 52

Coal Grove: 8-6-14-8 — 36

Minford: 19 FG, 14-18 FT, 0 3pt. Scoring: Blankenship 16, Shonkwiler 10, Watters 10, Slusher 8, Puckett 6, Tolle 2.

Coal Grove: 16 FG, 4-8 FT, 2 3pt. (McKnight 2). Scoring: McKnight 12, Dillow 8, Dolen 6, Crum 6, Murphy 4, Griffith 2.

ADENA 56, VALLEY 51

The Indians fell to Frankfort Adena on the road Saturday afternoon by a five-point margin.

Bre Call led Valley (8-9) with 25 points while Bailee Day and Brooklyn Buckle each had eight.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 7-16-10-18 — 51

Adena: 10-6-17-23 — 56

Valley: 15 FG, 17-24 FT, 4 3pt. (Call 4). Scoring: Call 25, Day 8, Buckle 8, Conaway 5, Howard 3, Hettinger 2.

Adena: 19 FG, 15-24 FT, 3 3pt. (Stark 2). Scoring: Stark 26, Smith 12, Ater 8, Lovely 5, French 5.