ROUNDUP: Thursday’s prep hoops results

SOUTH WEBSTER 53, PORTSMOUTH WEST 37

The South Webster Jeeps (7-9, 4-6 SOC II) picked up their fourth straight win on Thursday with a home win over the Senators of Portsmouth West (3-13, 1-10 SOC II).

Freshman Bri Claxon led the Jeeps with a game high 18 points, senior Maddie Cook finished with 16, freshman Faith Maloney who finished with seven points and eight rebounds, as well as junior Kenzie Hornikel who finished with two points and eight rebounds.

West was led by Morgan Rigsby who finished with a team high 12 points.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 14-12-14-13 – 53

Portsmouth West: 6-11-9-11 – 37

South Webster: 22 FG, 5 3PT (Cook 5), 4/6 FT. Scoring: Claxon 18, Cook 16, Maloney 7, Rawlins 4, Stephens 4, Hornikel 2, Cox 2

WHEEELERSBURG 56, NORTHWEST 41

Wheelersburg (12-3, 9-1 SOC II) picked up yet another conference road win over the Northwest Mohawks (5-10, 2-8 SOC II) on Thursday night.

Abbie Kallner finished with a game high 17 points for Wheelersburg, followed by Kaylee Darnell’s 15, as well as Alaina Keeney who finished with 13 which included three made threes.

Keirah Potts finished with a team high 14 points for the Mohawks on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 8-18-17-13 – 56

Northwest:12-10-9-10 – 41

Wheelersburg: 23 FG, 7 3PT (Keeney 3), 3/8 FT. Scoring: A. Kallner 17, Darnell 15, Keeney 13, E. Kallner 4, Estep 4, Irwin 3

Northwest: 15 FG, 2 3PT (Potts 2), 9/11 FT. Scoring: Potts 14, Wamsley 9, Eury 8, S. Jenkins 6, Montgomery 2

COAL GROVE 48, PORTSMOUTH 25

The Portsmouth Trojans (6-9, 3-6 OVC) fell in OVC play to the Coal Grove Hornets on Thursday.

Leading the Trojans in scoring was senior Jasmine Eley who finished with a team high 15 points.

BOX SCORE

Coal Grove: 12-12-13-11 – 48

Portsmouth: 4-10-8-3 – 25

CLAY 42, NEW BOSTON 27

In SOC I action, the Panthers (11-5, 8-2 SOC I) got a win over New Boston by a 15-point margin.

Leading Clay statistically was Jensen Warnock with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Sophia Balestra had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jaelyn Warnock also helped out, scoring eight points and tallying four rebound and three assists.

New Boston (4-9, 3-6 SOC I) was led by Lexus Oiler with 14 points.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 7-15-16-4 — 42

New Boston: 6-7-4-10 — 27

Clay: 17 FG, 4-7 FT, 4 3pt. (Ja. Warnock 2). Scoring: Je. Warnock 19, Balestra 10, Ja. Warnock 8, DeLotell 3, Artis 2.

New Boston: 10 FG, 4-6 FT, 3 3pt. (L. Oiler 2). Scoring: L. Oiler 14, S. Oiler 7, Hickman 4, Easter 2.

GREEN 60, EAST 25

The Bobcats (6-9, 5-5 SOC I) bounced back with a big-time win over East Thursday night.

Kame Sweeney led Green in scoring with 14 points while Kasey Kimbler added 12. For East (0-13, 0-10 SOC I), Grace Smith led the way with 11 points.

BOX SCORE

Green: 19-17-15-9 — 49

East: 14-1-3-7 — 61

Green: 22 FG, 15-24 FT, 1 3pt. (Kimbler 1). Scoring: Sweeney 14, Kimbler 12, Johnson 8, Blevins 7, Christian 7, Baldridge 4, Jones 2, Pierson 2, Brown 1.

East: 8 FG, 8-15 FT, 1 3pt. (Doborn 1). Scoring: Smith 11, Doborn 5, Escamilla 4, Johnson 3, F. Smith 2.

NOTRE DAME 52, SYMMES VALLEY 22

Notre Dame (13-0, 10-0 SOC I) stayed undefeated, rather easily, Tuesday night with a win over Symmes Valley.

Katie Deltwiller led the Titans with 15 points, Isabel Cassidy followed with 12 points and Claire Dettwiller added eight.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 16-19-13-4 — 52

Symmes Valley: 12-2-1-7 — 22

Notre Dame: 22 FG, 5-8 FT, 3 3pt. (Cassidy 3). Scoring: K. Dettwiller 15, Cassidy 12, C. Dettwiller 8, Campbell 6, Smith 4, Hassel 4, Hash 3.

Symmes Valley: 9 FG, 2-6 FT, 2 3pt. (Hayes 2). Scoring: Hayes 17, Little 5.

