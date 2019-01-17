Bobcats fall to the Flyers

FRANKLIN FURNACE – The grind of a season can be difficult at various points, particularly as the season slowly grinds to a halt after the Christmas break.

After trailing by just four entering the fourth at 29-25, the Green Bobcats were outscored 14-4 in the fourth to fall to the Ironton St. Joe Flyers on Wednesday night.

“Our effort wasn’t really there tonight,” said Green head coach Melissa Knapp. “I thought we looked sluggish, really. But it’s been tough. Kimbler’s been sick, it’s the first time she’s been on the floor since Friday. So we just kind of struggled tonight, didn’t play our best.”

Wednesday night’s game between the two was close throughout, seeing the Flyers do what it took to pick up a road win over a young Green squad.

With Kasey Kimbler still feeling the effects of a sickness that had sidelined her for several days, the Bobcats took their offensive production to the likes of Kame Sweeney who finished with a team high 14 points.

“She owned the paint at times tonight,” said Knapp about Sweeney, “St. Joe adjusted, I’m sure they knew we were either going to go outside to Kimbler or inside to Kame. They did a good job of defending the paint, and that caused us to have some problems trying to get the ball in the paint forcing us to have an off night.”

Even though Kimbler, the Bobcats talented freshman guard, was not her normal self after dealing with her illness, she was still able to score seven for her team in the loss.

One player that made an immediate impact for her team was senior Logan Jones. Upon entering the game from her rotation role, Jones did an excellent job grabbing rebounds to help keep possessions alive for the Bobcats, as well as defending the paint when the Flyers would attempt to attack the rim.

“She’s one of our seniors,” said Knapp. “There’s been years when she’s started, years when she hasn’t started. But she’s got that game experience. She was out for a while with a concussion, so it kind of took her awhile to get back into shape. It’s really nice to have her experience to be able to go in sixth or seventh man, I though she picked up the slack an awful lot.”

Following this loss, Green travels to East on Thursday to try and pick up a road conference win. After that, Knapp says it’s important her kids get back in the gym and continue to work and get better as the season continues to wind down.

“We’ve had two practices that weren’t great, so we need to fix things in practice. I think has a lot to do with our effort. When we have good practices the day before, two days before. We just need to take away to keep working on our effort and getting back in the gym and keep working.”

BOX SCORE

Green: 9-4-12-4 – 29

ISJ: 13-3-13-14 – 43

Green: 10 FG, 0 3PT, 9/14 FT. Scoring: Sweeney 14, Kimbler 7, Brown 4, Johnson 2, Christen 2

ISJ: 14 FG, 3 3PT, 12/17 FT. Scoring: Mahlmeister 14, E. Whaley 12, B. Whaley 11, C. Sheridan 3, Sheridan 3

Green sophomore Kame Sweeney scored a team high 14 points in the Bobcats home loss to Ironton St. Joe. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_IMG_7547.jpg Green sophomore Kame Sweeney scored a team high 14 points in the Bobcats home loss to Ironton St. Joe. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

