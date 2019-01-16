Notre Dame ranked 8th in girls AP poll

PORTSMOUTH – Moving on up, up, up.

After appearing the ninth spot amongst all teams in Division IV in Ohio in the first girls’ basketball AP poll of the season, the Notre Dame Titans moved up the number eight in the second AP poll of the season after home wins over Greenfield McClain and Clay.

The Titans bolster a 12-0 record, as well as a 9-0 record in conference play. Notre Dame received one first place vote in this week’s AP poll, and are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the Division IV top ten.

Fort Loramie holds the top spot in this week’s poll with a 13-1 record by receiving 11 first place votes.

The Minford Falcons were ranked 22nd in last week’s AP poll, but after their non-conference loss to Miami Trace on Monday, did not receive a point in this week’s AP poll.

For full information and rankings amongst all four divisions in Ohio for girls’ basketball, visit https://ohsaa.org/sports/girlsbasketball.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

