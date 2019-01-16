ROUNDUP: Tuesday’s prep hoops results

EASTERN 61, VALLEY 49

In a non-conference game Tuesday, Eastern (12-1) pulled away from Valley (5-9).

The Eagles were led by Michael Miller’s game-high 18 points while Evan Leist tallied 15 and Hunter Cochenour added 11. For the Indians, Andrew Shope led the way with 17 points while Tanner Cunningham scored 14 of his own.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 11-26-13-17 — 49

Eastern: 11-21-13-16 — 61

Valley: 19 FG, 2-4 FT, 9 3pt. (Cunningham 4). Scoring: Shope 17, Cunningham 14, Fell 8, Mollette 8, Clark 8, Zaler 4.

Eastern: 22 FG, 15-17 FT, 2 3pt. (Cochenour 1, Leist 1). Scoring: Miller 18, Leist 15, Cochenour 11, Weaver 9, Deitriech 4, Clemmons 4.

WHEELERSBURG 70, JACKSON 64 (OT)

Stats from Wheelersburg’s win over Jackson were not available.

MINFORD 69, NORTHWEST 44

Stat’s from Minford’s win over Northwest were not available.

WESTERN 65, PEEBLES 51

The Indians (12-2) picked up their 12th win this season with a 14-point decision over Peebles.

Leading Western in scoring was Lane Brewster with 17 points, followed by Alex Humphrey with 13, Maverick Ferneau with 13 and Broc Jordan with 11.

BOX SCORE

Western: 11-14-14-26 — 65

Peebles: 10-15-6-20 — 51

Western: 26 FG, 7-9 FT, 6 3pt. (Ferneau 3). Scoring: Brewster 17, Humphrey 13, Ferneau 13, Jordan 11, Gibson 6, Montgomery 3, Richardson 2.

Peebles: 18 FG, 12-15 FT, 3 3pt. (Browning 2). Scoring: Browning 24, Burba 7, Corthers 7, Mills 5, Lightner 4, Camp 2, Wesley 2.

NEW BOSTON 83, IRONTON ST. JOE 62

The New Boston Tigers picked up a home non-conference win over the Flyers of Ironton St. Joe on Tuesday, 83-62.

The Tigers were led in scoring by senior Tyler Caldwell who finished with 21 points 17 rebounds and 7 assists, and Kyle Sexton who finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 25-21-14-23 – 83

ISJ: 12-12-18-19 – 62

New Boston: 36 FG, 8 3PT (Caldwell 3), 3-4 FT. Scoring: Caldwell 21, Sexton 20, Saunders 13, Jackson 9, McKinley 9, Mays 7, Potts 4

ISJ: 22 FG, 11 3PT (Roach 5), 7/11 FT. Scoring: Roach 25, Rowe 10, Damron 7, Weber 7, Whaley 5, Mahlmeiser 5, Sheridan 3

HUNTINGTON 52, NOTRE DAME 49

Elijah McCloskey’s game winning three helped lift the Huntsmen to a narrow three point road win over Notre Dame.

Notre Dame was led in scoring by Ben Mader who finished with 18, as well as Jackson Clark and Caleb Nichols who finished with 12 and 10 respectively.

BOX SCORE

ND: 8-13-14-14 – 49

Huntington: 6-6-19-21 – 52

ND: 17 FG, 6 3PT (Mader 3), 9/14 FT. Scoring: Mader 18, Clark 12, Nichols 10, Kammer 6, Harrell 3

Huntington:19 FG, 7 3PT (McCloskey 3), 5/9 FT. Scoring: McCloskey 26, Beeler 9, Kinzer 8, Cox 3, Knoles 3, Snyder 1