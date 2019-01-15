Pirates remain second in AP poll

PORTSMOUTH – Another week, another AP poll featuring some of Southern Ohio’s best teams.

Following their road wins over conference foes South Webster and Minford, the Wheelersburg Pirates (11-0, 7-0 SOC II) once again found themselves in the second spot in the Division III AP poll behind Archbold for the second consecutive week.

The Pirates received two first place votes to help bolster their second spot among the state’s best in Division III while Archbold received 15 votes, and just ahead of Anna (ranked 4th) who received a single first place vote.

In total, Wheelersburg received 164 points in the poll, 37 behind Archbold for that number one spot and thirty eight ahead of Canal Winchester Harvest Prep who finished in third place.

Wheelersburg will play host to the Jackson Ironmen on Tuesday, followed by SOC II rival Oak Hill on Friday in a pivotal conference matchup. The Pirates won the first meeting between the two in the season opener on the Oaks home court on December 11th, 76-57.

Those teams who received AP points totaling 12 or more include Division III’s Eastern (Pike) and Western (Pike), both of the SOC I. Eastern received 23 points, good enough for 12th place among those teams in Division III while Western received 12 points, good enough for 19th place in the same category.

The two cross-county and conference rivals will meet for the third time this season on the Eagles home court on January 25th. Eastern has won the first two matchups between the two, one in conference play and one in the championship game of the Pike Co. Holiday Classic, by a combined twelve points.

The girls’ basketball AP poll should, in theory, should be available late Tuesday night.

