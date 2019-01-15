Monday girls’ roundup

VALLEY 67, MANCHESTER 55

Valley rebounded from their loss at home to South Webster on Thursday with a non-conference home win over Manchester on Monday.

Leading the Indians in the scoring column was Bre Call and Karsyn Conaway who each 24 points, including five threes each for the pair.

Box Score

Valley: 8-1719-23 – 67

Manchester: 15-12-18-10 – 55

Valley: 22 FG, 11 3PT (Call, Conaway 5), 12-28 FT. Call 24, Conaway 24, Howard 7, Day 7, Buckle 5.

Manchester: 20 FG, 8 3PT, 7-11 FT.

NORTHWEST 43, PORTSMOUTH 30

Northwest picked up a big home win over a Portsmouth team playing their best basketball of the season as of late, 43-30.

Val Eury led the Mohawks in scoring with a game high 15, as well as Keirah Potts pitching in 14 of her own. Jasmine Eley and Hannah Hughes each contributed 10 points in their road loss Monday.

Northwest: 19 FG, 1 3P (Eury 1), 4-7 FT. Scoring: Eury 15, Potts 14, Montgomery 6, Wamsley 6, Jenkins 2

Portsmouth: 12 FG, 1 3PT (Eury 1), 5-7 FT. Scoring: Eley 10, Hughes 10, Richardson 6, Rickett 2

CLAY 63, WHITE OAK 26

Clay travelled to White Oak on Monday and picked up a road win 63-26.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Cameron Delotell who finished with 22 and five rebounds, and Jensen Warnock who finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and four blocks. Sophia Balestra was a stat sheet stuff in the Panthers win with nine points, 12 rebounds, one block, and a game high seven steals.

