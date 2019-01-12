ROUNDUP: Friday’s prep hoops results

PORTSMOUTH 80, ROCK HILL 61

In a 19-point win, Portsmouth’s Matthew Fraulini scored a school record 46 points including eight three-point field goals. Miles Shipp and and Danny Lattimore also chipped in, scoring 11 points apiece. With the win, the Trojans improved to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in the OVC.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 15-16-25-24 — 80

Rock Hill: 2-5-6-0 — 61

Portsmouth: 29 FG, 13-17 FT, 9 3pt. (Fraulini 8). Scoring: Fraulini 46, Shipp 11, Lattimore 11, McKinley 4, Johnson 2, Werkman 2, Roe 2, Meadows 2.

Rock Hill: 22 FG, 14-21 FT, 3 3pt. (L. Hankins 1, Blankenship 1, O. Hankins 1). Scoring: France 19, O. Hankins 16, Malone 10, Blagg 8, Blankenship 5, L. Hankins 3.

WAVERLY 67, SOUTH WEBSTER 65

After falling to South Webster earlier in the season in overtime, the Tigers (7-5, 6-2 SOC II) got their revenge Friday night, beating the Jeeps in a close contest.

Trey Robertson led Waverly in scoring with 26 points on seven 3-point field goals while Cody Remington and Cobe Marquez chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

For the Jeeps (5-7, 3-5 SOC II), Brayden Bockway had 16 points, Jacob Ruth ended with 12, Tanner Voiers also had 12, and Shiloah Blevins finished with 10 points.

BOX SCORE

Waverly: 11-26-13-17 — 67

South Webster: 12-19-17-17 — 65

Waverly: 19 FG, 20-30 FT, 9 3pt. (Robertson 7). Scoring: Robertson 26, Remington 12, Marquez 10, Dunn 9, Shanks 6, Wolf 4.

South Webster: 26 FG, 6-12 FT, 7 3pt. (Bockway 3). Scoring: Bockway 16, Ruth 12, Voiers 12, Blevins 10, Zimmerman 9, Smith 2.

WHEELERSBURG 86, MINFORD 59

The Pirates (11-0, 7-0 SOC II) stayed undefeated Friday with a sizable win over Minford.

Tanner Holden led Wheelersburg with 28 points while J.J. Truitt scored 23 of his own. For Minford (3-8, 3-4 SOC II), Kelton Kelley had 16 while Cameron Dalton added 14.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 17-19-27-23 — 86

Minford: 15-11-8-25— 59

Wheelersburg: 29 FG, 23-32 FT, 5 3pt. (T. Salyers 2). Scoring: Holden 28, Truitt 23, Mullins 8, T. Salyers 8, Miller 7, J. Salyers 4, Maxie 2, McCorkle 2.

Minford: 21 FG, 5-11 FT, 10 3pt. (Kelley 4). Scoring: Kelley 16, Dalton 14, Vogelsong-Lewis 13, McCormick 7, Jordan 4, Zimmerman 3.

GREEN 66, CLAY 49

The Bobcats (8-5, 5-3 SOC I) continued their winning ways Friday with an 17-point win over Clay.

Leading Green to the win was Gage Sampson with 31 points while Zach Huffman added 14. Tayte Carver also reached double-digit scoring figures with 12 points.

For Clay (5-7, 3-5 SOC I), Hunter Mathias scored 11 points while Mason Newton and Shaden Malone each had 10.

BOX SCORE

Green: 10-19-19-18 — 66

Clay: 10-17-9-13 — 49

Green: 24 FG, 15-27 FT, 1 3pt. (Blizzard 1). Scoring: Sampson 31, Huffman 14, Carver 12, Kimbler 6, Blizzard 3.

Clay: 19 FG, 6-12 FT, 5 3pt. (Malone 2, Cottle 2). Scoring: Mathias 11, Newton 10, Cottle 10, Cottle 6, Beegan 5, Whitley 4, Moore 2, Jessee 1.

NEW BOSTON 75, SYMMES VALLEY 67

The Tigers (8-4, 6-2 SOC I) got back in the win column Friday with an eight-point victory over Symmes Valley.

Leading New Boston to the win was Kyle Sexton with 24 points, followed closely by Tyler Caldwell’s 23 points. Grady Jackson also chipped in, scoring 15 points.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 18-14-21-22 — 75

Symmes Valley: 16-17-15-19 — 67

New Boston: 29 FG, 11-20 FT, 6 3pt. (Caldwell 3). Scoring: Sexton 24, Caldwell 23, Jackson 15, Saunders 7, McKinley 6.

Symmes Valley: 30 FG, 7-12 FT, 0 3pt. Scoring: Leith J. Leith 29, L. Leith 15, Scherer 10, Carpenter 8, Turner 5, Smathers 1.

WESTERN 73, NOTRE DAME 30

Notre Dame (0-11, 0-8 SOC I) suffered another loss Friday night, falling to Green by a 43-point margin.

Jackson Clark led the Titans in scoring with 17 points while Western (11-2, 7-1 SOC I) enjoyed three double-digit scoring performances from Maverick Ferneau (20), Alex Humphrey (18) and Lane Brewster (17).

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 10-6-4-10 — 30

Western: 13-20-22-18 — 73

Notre Dame: 13 FG, 2-3 FT, 2 3pt. (Harrell 1, Nichols 1). Scoring: Clark 17, Nichols 5, Mader 4, Harrell 3, Pettay 1.

Western: 28 FG, 6-8 FT, 11 3pt. (Ferneau 6). Scoring: Ferneau 20, Humphrey 18, Brewster 17, Jordan 8, Beckett 6, Montgomery 3, Richards 1.