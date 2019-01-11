Bauer, Davis lift Senators to win vs. Northwest

MCDERMOTT – Winning road conference games is not an easy thing to do. Winning road conference games by double digits is especially not easy to do.

Yet, after a strong display of defense, finishing around the basket, and hitting the open shot, Portsmouth West left McDermott Friday night with a road SOC II win over the Northwest Mohawks 54-42.

“We had dropped three in a row,” said West head coach Bill Hafer following the Senators win over Northwest, “Two out of the three we had played pretty well in, against Valley we didn’t have our best effort. We needed a victory to give us some confidence. Now we get a week off to prepare for Minford coming up next Friday.”

The story of the first half for the Senators was by far the play of Brennan Bauer who finished Friday’s game with 12 points, 11 of which came in the first half, a game high.

Yet in the second half, when shot’s began to not fall for Bauer and the Senators, they turned to the hot hand of Nick Davis over, and over, and over. And it worked.

The junior Davis led West in scoring for the night with a game high 18 points, 16 of which came in the third and fourth quarters as he helped lead his team when they needed baskets the most.

“Brennan Bauer is capable of this every single night, he’s just got to believe that he’s capable of doing it,” said Hafer. “Nick Davis truly gets better with every single game. He trusts himself a little bit more. For us to make a run and be successful, that’s what we’ll need him to do.”

Despite only having two points, Isaiah Norman’s efforts on the defensive efforts were very much needed in the Senators road win.

“Isaiah does all the little things that aren’t going to show up in the stat book,” said Hafer. “He’s one of our senior captains, so when he plays like he did tonight, that’s big for us.”

Any time his team can hold their opponent to nearly 40 points, including a third quarter when the Mohawks scored just 4 points, Hafer is going to be happy with his team’s effort on the defensive end.

“We knew that coming into it that they were going to zone us,” said Hafer. “They were going to try and limit our inside shots, so it was our game plan to try and limit them on the defensive end. We knew that if we could cut down on their drives, box out, and even though blocking shots is something you live and die by, we had that tonight and we’ll take it.”

Northwest was led in scoring by Braden Borens who finished with 15, and Chase McClay who finished with 11.

After taking Saturday off because of the impending snow storm expected to affect the area, Hafer plans to have his team in the gym to prepare for Minford next Friday night.

“We need to get back to working against a zone,” said Hafer. “Work on our shooting some, making sure our defense is where we need it to be because Minford is a good team. I don’t care what their record is. Last time they got us at their place. So trying to get that one will be big for us.”

Box Score

West: 16-11-11-16 – 54

Northwest: 10-12-4-16 – 42

West: 17 FG, 4 3PT (Bauer 3), 16/23 FT. Scoring: Davis 18, Bauer 12, Berry 9, Johnson 7, Bradford 3, Coe 3, Norman 2

Northwest: 16 FG, 5 3PT (Crabtree, Borens 2). Scoring: Borens 15, McClay 11, Crabtree 8, Campbell 4, Throckmorton 3, Emmons 1

Brennan Bauer’s three first half three’s helped lift Portsmouth West to a road SOC II win over Northwest on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_IMG_7254-1.jpg Brennan Bauer’s three first half three’s helped lift Portsmouth West to a road SOC II win over Northwest on Friday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

