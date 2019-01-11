Jenkins joins SSU soccer family

MCDERMOTT – Being one of the foundational players apart of a program that was in its’ third year of existence this season, the Northwest soccer community was extremely thrilled to see senior Sydnie Jenkins sign her letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University and play soccer.

Jenkins was named a captain for the Mohawks each of the last two years and will be continuing her education and athletic career with the Bears under head coach Natasha Ademakinwa who will begin her second year at the helm this fall.

“The opportunity to compete at the next level in soccer has been a dream of mine since I was little,” said Jenkins at her signing ceremony. Being named captain the last two years in soccer and basketball has given me a lot of leadership. Once I decided that I wanted to continue my athletic career, I decided that Shawnee would be the perfect fit for me.”

“This will be my second year coming into this summer,” said Ademakinwa, “This is very important, being able to keep local kids around. We’ve been watching her play since last summer, and we knew that she would be a massive outlet for the team.”

Jenkins is currently in line to the 2019 senior class at Northwest’s valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA with graduation upcoming this May as well as being selected as the Mohawks female Wendy’s High School Heisman recipient.

After graduation at Northwest and ultimate enrollment at SSU in the fall, Jenkins says she plans on majoring in biology.

Being a leader not only for those around her, but also for those that will come after her, the future of Northwest soccer, is what makes Jenkins so special, according to girls’ soccer head coach Tim Amburgey.

“She’s be a big part of our program in it’s infancy,” said Amburgey. “To see her be able to do this, it’s a pretty exciting deal for her and for her teammates. She is a young lady who, even off the soccer field, she has a strong faith, she utilizes that faith in everything she does. For me on the field, she was my general. Out of everyone I’ve coached in the last ten years, maybe the most unselfish and sees the field better than any other player.”

“I really want to thank my parents and coaches for everything they’ve done for me,” said Jenkins, “Coach Amburgey and Coach Gilley, Coach Frantz, my girls basketball coach, and Chris Murphy my club soccer coach. They’ve always pushed me to do my best, and more importantly have mentored me into being a better person.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_IMG_7152.jpg

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmedaimidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

