Jeeps get road revenge over Valley

LUCASVILLE – Sometimes all it takes is a few bumps in the road to reach where you want to end up.

After a 53-41 road win at Valley, and back to back double digit wins over Waverly and Clay, South Webster head coach Ryan Dutiel finally feels as if things are falling into place for the Jeeps.

“I think we’re definitely growing and progressing,” said Dutiel. “Some of the girls are growing up. They’re getting a lot court time, especially our freshman are getting a lot of court time which they weren’t exposed to before. I think it’s showing because have some really nice players, and they’re only going to continue to get better.”

Before Thursday night’s game on the road against Valley, Dutiel knows and made sure his team knew that going into the Indians home court was going to be no easy task. But to pull of the road win, they had to learn from their mistakes they had suffered from in the two’s first meeting on December 3rd.

“Any conference win in the SOC II is big. Everyone is strong, especially on their home court. They’re all well coached. We came out and played more consistent than the last time that we played them. Looking back on our mistakes, we’ve made some in the past. But we’ve been working really hard in the practice. The girls have kind of gotten refocused, and hopefully that focus will carry us into tournaments and beyond.”

“This win was pretty important,” said freshman Bri Claxon following the Jeeps road win, “Not only because the first meeting was on our home court, but also because we were going through a bit of a rough patch in our season. Now we’ve won three games in a row, so we’re trying to keep turning our season around and continuing to do better.”

The main takeaway from the Jeeps road win was how well they played defensively, particularly their defense on one of the more talented guards in the SOC II, Bre Call. Call finished Thursday night’s game with just nine points, a credit to the defense juniors Rose Stephens played on Call, as well as the whole Jeeps team.

“Bre is just so talented,” said Dutiel. “She moves laterally so well, and they use a lot of screens for her to get open. Rose did a really nice job on her, Kenzie Hornikel did a good job defensively. She’s really stepped up her game the last two or three games. Bri does a nice job on the point guard, the last three games she’s stepped up on who’s got the ball. And our post players Baylee (Cox) and Maddie (Cook), they’ve done really well by being able to stay close to the basket.”

“We push each other every day in practice,” said Cox. “Playing against our JV helps a lot, we play against them every day. We always do a lot of pushing the ball up the court, working on our speed that has definitely helped us along the way.”

The Jeeps were led in scoring by Cook who finished with a game high 21 which included three made threes, as well as Claxon who finished with 14 in the road win.

Valley was led in scoring by Karysn Conaway who finished with a team high 15 which included two made threes.

The Jeeps will have a week off before their next game, a home game against West to try and pick up yet another conference win and extend their winning streak to four games.

“We’ll come into practice on Saturday,” said Dutiel. “We have tomorrow off because of homecoming, come in Saturday to try and get some reps in. We have a week off from games as we try and get ready for West.”

Valley will host Manchester on Monday to try and pickup a nonconference win.

FINAL: South Webster continues their winning streak with a 53-41 road win over Valley.#PDTSports — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) January 11, 2019

Box Score

South Webster: 11-12-13-17 – 53

Valley: 8-9-11-13 – 41

South Webster: 21 FG, 4 3PT (Cook 3), 7/10 FT. Scoring: Cook 21, Claxon 14, Cox 7, Maloney 4, Hornikel 3, Ka. Montgomery 2, Stephens 2

Valley: 14 FG, 4 3PT (Conaway 2), 9/22 FT. Scoring: Conaway 15, Call 9, Hettinger 6, Howard 5, Buckle 4, Day 2

South Webster senior Taylor Rawlins attempts a post entry pass in the Jeeps road win over Valley on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_IMG_7100.jpg South Webster senior Taylor Rawlins attempts a post entry pass in the Jeeps road win over Valley on Thursday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Extend winning streak to three with road win over Indians

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

