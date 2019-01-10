ROUNDUP: Thursday’s prep hoops results

MINFORD 56, WEST 28

In Thursday’s win over West, Minford’s Ashley Blankenship scored her 1,000th career point. The senior led the Falcons (11-2, 7-2 SOC II) to the win, posting 14 points, just behind Caitlyn Puckett’s 15. Teammate Livi Shonkwiler also hit double-digit scoring figures with 11 points.

For West (4-11, 1-8 SOC II), Emily Sissel led the way with 11 points.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 118-20-13-5 — 56

West: 8-6-7-7 — 28

Minford: 22 FG, 9-12 FT, 3 3pt. (Tolle 1, Puckett 1, Wolfenbarker 1). Scoring: Puckett 15, Blankenship 14, Shonkwiler 11, Tolle 5, Wolfenbarker 5, Watters 3, Brumfield 2, Thacker 1.

West: 8 FG, 7-10 FT, 5 3pt. (Swords 2). Scoring: Sissel 11, Swords 8, Rigsby 3, Adkins 3, Cline 3.

WHEELERSBURG 52, OAK HILL 42

The Pirates (10-3, 8-1 SOC II) seized sole possession of first place in the SOC II Thursday evening with a 10-point win over Oak Hill at home.

Kaylee Darnell led all scorers with 18 points while Alaina Keeney chipped in with 15. Ellie Kallner added 11 points to the Pirates’ total and Abbie Kallner had seven.

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill: 9-7-8-18 — 42

Wheelersburg: 20-14-7-11 — 52

Oak Hill: 14 FG, 9-12 FT, 5 3pt. (Brisker 2, Crabtree 2). Scoring: Brisker 17, Clarkson 9, Chambers 8, Crabtree 6, Miller 2.

Wheelersburg: 17 FG, 11-22 FT, 7 3pt. (Darnell 3). Scoring: Darnell 18, Keeney 15, E. Kallner 11, A. Kallner 7, Jolly 1.

WAVERLY 40, NORTHWEST 37

The Tigers (7-6, 4-5 SOC II) won their second straight contest with a three-point victory over Northwest Thursday evening.

Zoiee Smith led all scorers with 22 points alongside four rebounds and three assists, Paige Carter scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hailey Robinson had six points.

Haidyn Wamsley led Northwest (4-8, 2-7 SOC II) with 13 points.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 10-5-6-16 — 37

Waverly: 12-8-9-12 — 40

Northwest: 18 FG, 1-5 FT, 0 3pt. Scoring: Wamsley 13, Eury 6, Potts 6, A. Jenkins 6, Montgomery 2, S. Jenkins 2.

Waverly: 14 FG, 6-10 FT, 2 3pt. (Robinson 2). Scoring: Smith 22, Robinson 6, K. Knight 5, Carter 4, C. Knight 3.

NEW BOSTON 62, EAST 13

Behind three double-digit scorers, New Boston had little trouble with East Thursday in SOC I play. In the win, the Tigers (4-8, 3-5 SOC I) were led by Sammy Oiler and Kenzie Whitley, who both scored 18 points. Lexus Oiler followed close behind with 17 of her own.

For East (0-11, 0-9 SOC I), Grace Smith paced the Tartans with six points.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 13-14-21-14 — 62

East: 2-5-6-0 — 13

New Boston: 25 FG, 8-13 FT, 8 3pt. (S. Oiler 5). Scoring: S. Oiler 18, Whitley 18, L. Oiler 18, Shultz 5, Easter 2, Hickman 2.

East: 4 FG, 3-6 FT, 2 3pt. (Smith 1, Osborne 1). Scoring: Smith 6, Osborne 3, Johnson 2, Escamilla 2.

GREEN 42, EASTERN 29

The Bobcats (5-9, 4-5 SOC I) earned a 13-point win over Eastern Thursday night, led by Kasey Kimbler’s 16 points. Kame Sweeney also did her part, scoring 14 points in the victory.

For Eastern (4-5, 4-4 SOC I), Abbie Cochenour had a game-high 18 points.

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 4-14-6-5 — 29

Green: 14-12-7-9 — 42

Eastern: 10 FG, 7-9 FT, 2 3pt. (Cochenour 2). Scoring: Cochenour 18, White 4, Salisbury 4, Tomlison 2, Green 1.

Green: 15 FG, 11-15 FT, 1 3pt. (Kimbler 1). Scoring: Kimbler 16, Sweeney 14, Brown 7, Blevins 3, Jones 2.

IRONTON 38, PORTSMOUTH 25

After five straight wins, Portsmouth (6-7, 3-5 OVC) fell to conference foe Ironton Thursday.

Jaiden Rickett led the Trojans in scoring with nine points while Hannah Hughes added six.

BOX SCORE

Ironton: 17-10-5-6 — 38

Portsmouth: 6-0-15-4 — 25

Ironton: 15 FG, 2-10 FT, 6 3pt. (Stevens 4). Scoring: Stevens 14, Hannan 6, Williams 6, Caines 4, Rogers 3, Arden 3, Schreck 2.

Portsmouth: 9 FG, 3-7 FT, 4 3pt. (Hughes 2). Scoring: Rickett 9, Hughes 6, Trinidad 5, Eley 5.