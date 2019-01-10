Miller signs LOI with Georgetown

WHEELERSBURG – Signing your name on that blank line signaling your commitment to play college athletics is a moment all high schools athletes strive for.

For Wheelersburg senior Libby Miller, that day came on Wednesday when she signed her letter of intent to play soccer and run track at Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Miller at her signing ceremony on Wednesday at Wheelersburg High School, “I was trying to be patient and weigh all my options and Georgetown College is the best fit for me with what I want to do and accomplish. I fell in love with everything about it.”

The opportunity to compete in both soccer and track at the collegiate level was definitely something that Miller saw as an advantage at Georgetown and was ultimately one of the deciding factors in her decision to sign there.

“I went for a visit and met with Coach Castleman (soccer coach) first and when she mentioned track to me as well, I was very excited,” said Miller. “I had gotten looks for track, but I was set on playing soccer and was open to doing both if the opportunity presented itself. So once I met with the track coach it all fell in line and things worked out. They also have a great pre-med program which was a huge factor.”

Despite the pressure of having a full college schedule and playing in two different sports, Miller says she welcomes the challenge of what that entails.

“I’ve talked about it with both coaches and it seems to be able to work out. I personally work better when I’m under pressure and busy, so I think that doing both sports will also help me in the classroom.”

Miller had an outstanding career as a Lady Pirate, both on the soccer field as well as in track.

Miller’s career record for the Lady Pirates soccer program under head coach Todd Jarvis was 64-6-7, including a 31-0-1 record in SOC play while earning four SOC titles in each of her four years. For her career, Miller recorded 77 goals and 20 assists, including a career high 40 goals and eight assists during her senior season which resulted in a district championship, her third during her four years.

Without her family being there along the way, Miller says she wouldn’t have made it into the position she stands in today, a future college athlete and scholar.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am today without my family. My mom and dad push me so hard to be the best version of myself and to work hard for everything. Also, with having a very athletic and successful brother, it pushed me to get better and created some ‘competition’.”

Miller continued to add how grateful she was for the time her coaches devoted to making her not only a better player, but also a better person along the way.

“Coach Jarvis pushed me to my best by expecting more out of me every year that I stepped on the field, by making me a captain for the Lady Pirates made me work hard and try my best to lead by example for the girls around me,” said Miller. “Chris and Matt Murphy were/are my club coaches and the second I started playing for them, they made me work harder than I ever have. They put me in difficult situations whether it was in games or a drill in practice where it made me the player I am today and still continue to teach me new things to make my game better. Coach Boll and Coach Kaskey took me in during track and helped me to increase my speed and stay in shape which helped greatly on the soccer field and got our 4×100 meter relay to place 8th at state. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Wheelersburg senior Libby Miller signed her LOI with Georgetown College (Ky.) to play soccer at run track for the Tigers.

