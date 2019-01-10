Three SOC II players named to North-South game

MASSILLION – Three seniors from the SOC II that will graduate this spring who excelled this past fall on the football field will get the opportunity to showcase their football talents one last time in the OHSFCA North-South Classic.

Wheelersburg’s Jalen Miller and Tanner Wilson, as well as Waverly’s Easton Wolf were chosen to represent the South team in the OHSFCA North-South Classic that will be played on Saturday April 27th in Massillon, Ohio just outside of Canton at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Tiger stadium is named for Brown who was a former student at Massillon Washington High School before going on to coach Ohio State, the Browns, and the Bengals.

In addition to those three being named to represent the SOC in the all-star game, Green head coach Ted Newsome was selected to be the head coach of the South team for the 2019 game. Newsome helped lead the Bobcats to an 8-2 regular season and a playoff berth, their best season since their last playoff appearance 28 years ago.

“Being selected as they head coach of the south all-star team really blew me away,” said Newsome, “It’s very humbling. Very honored to have not only coaches from our district but coaches all over the state to have selected me to be the head coach of the south team, it’s very humbling and very honoring. Something I’m very proud of, I’m thankful for all the people who have been there to help me along the way. I’m really excited about the opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”

“It’s definitely an honor to play in a game like this,” said Wilson. “Being able to play for Wheelersburg this year and have the coaches and teammates that I did was unreal. I’m proud to be able to represent southern Ohio football, as well as representing Wheelersburg and showing the state where the best football is played.”

Wilson had an outstanding senior campaign on the defensive side of the ball for the Pirates. The outside linebacker amassed 59 total tackles (43 solo), two sacks, and one fumble recovery in the regular season. Wilson finished the Pirates postseason with 104 tackles (70 solo) and one forced fumble in the Pirates run to the state semifinals.

“I’m really excited about being selected to play in this game,” said Miller. “God has blessed me with the ability to play the game of football and to play on great Wheelersburg teams. Many people consider northern Ohio football to be more competitive and better than Southern Ohio football. I am looking forward to playing with my southern team brothers to showcase what is great about our teams and show what kind of talent is south of Columbus.”

Jalen Miller’s leg was one of the most reliable weapons for Wheelersburg during his senior season by going 6/9 on field goal attempts with a season long 46 yard make, as well as going 55/61 on extra points through the Pirates 14 game season.

“It means a lot to be able to represent Waverly in this game,” said Wolf. “The support from the community has been great over these past few years. I’m also happy to be able to follow in my brothers footsteps as he played in this game when he was in high school.”

Easton becomes the second member of the Wolf family to participate in the all-star contest, following in brother Austin’s footsteps six years after he competed in the 2013 game.

Wolf led Waverly in both receiving yards and tackles for through the Tigers regular season and one playoff game, finishing the season with 1196 yards on 59 catches for 12 touchdowns, as well as totaling 84 tackles (78 solo) and intercepting two0 of his opponents passes.

Wheelersburg senior Jalen Miller is one of three players from the SOC to be selected for the 2019 North-South Ohio all star game https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_jalenmiller_madison.jpg Wheelersburg senior Jalen Miller is one of three players from the SOC to be selected for the 2019 North-South Ohio all star game

Green’s Newsome to coach South team

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

