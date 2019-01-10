Sifford inks LOI with Ohio Christian

MINFORD – Minford senior Madi Sifford made her dreams come true on Monday when she signed her letter of intent to continue her education play softball at Ohio Christian University on their campus in Circleville.

“It feels amazing to be blessed with such an amazing opportunity,” said Sifford. “I know that my future at Ohio Christian will be bright and hold many great opportunities. I’m excited to se what is in store for me.”

Madi said that on her visit, she felt as if Ohio Christian could be her home away from home. A place she could see herself spending the next four years of her life.

Sifford also went on to praise those most influential in her upbringing, both as a person and a player: her parents and coaches.

“My family has always been my number one supporters,” said Sifford. “Without their love, support and them pushing me to be my best day in and day out, I would not be where I am today. My coaches played a pivotal role in my athletic career. They’ve taught me so much throughout the years and have pushed me to become the best player I could be, and for that I am forever grateful.”

Sifford had a phenomenal junior campaign for the Falcons in 2018. The now senior excelled at the plate and on the mound a season ago by posting a .452 batting average and hitting four home runs, as well as racking up 45.2 IP, striking out 42 batters, and posting a 3.22 ERA while also earning six wins on the season.

Sifford says that while she is still ultimately undecided on what she would like to major in during her senior year, she is leaning towards a career and degree in the field of psychology.

Yet while her signing to play collegiately is out of the way, the opportunity to make noise in a big way during her senior season at Minford is still something that is on her mind as spring nears closer.

“Some goals I hope to achieve alongside my team is to win the SOC, and possibly state, which I think both are attainable with the talent and the drive we have to win,” said Sifford. “Even I you we not make it that far, I still believe that we can have a great and successful season. I just hope to have an amazing senior season and make unforgettable memories with a team I hold dear to my heart.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_maddisifford.jpg

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmedaimidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT