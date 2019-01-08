ROUNDUP: Tuesday’s prep hoops results

FAIRLAND 49, PORTSMOUTH 30

The Trojans (5-6, 1-4 OVC) suffered a road loss Tuesday evening, dropping a third straight contest.

Danny Lattimore led Portsmouth in scoring with 13 points while Matthew Fraulini had four.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 7-6-5-12 — 30

Fairland: 12-10-10-17 — 49

Portsmouth: 12 FG, 2-6 FT, 1 3pt. (Lattimore 1). Scoring: Lattimore 13, Fraulini 4, Johnson 2, Roe 2, McKinley 2, Shipp 2, Clark 2.

Fairland: 16 FG, 12-12 FT, 3 3pt. (Thomas 1, Mondlak 1, Gartin 1). Scoring: Chinn 10, Polcyn 10, Mondlak 9, Thomas 7, Gartin 5, Porter 4, Hunt 2.

VALLEY 57, WEST 35

Led by Tanner Cunningham’s 20 points, Valley (7-7, 4-4 SOC II) earned a conference win over West Tuesday night on the road. Kayden Mollette added 14 points for the Indians while Mason Zaler also reached double-digit scoring figures with 12.

For the Senators (4-7, 2-6 SOC II), Jesse Johnson led the way with 10 points.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 18-14-14-11 — 57

West: 12-5-14-4 — 35

Valley: 23 FG, 3-4 FT, 8 3pt. (Cunningham 5). Scoring: Cunningham 20, Mollette 15, Zaler 12, Shope 4, Mitchell 4, Ellis 2.

West: 15 FG, 4-8 FT, 1 3pt. (Bradford 1). Scoring: Johnson 10, Bradford 7, Davis 6, Berry 4, Skaggs 4, Howard 2, Norman 2.

GREEN 62, NOTRE DAME 45

Gage Sampson scored a game-high 25 points Tuesday night, leading Green (8-5, 5-3 SOC I) to a 17-point win over Notre Dame.

“He really got going in the third inside and it opened up for [Tanner] Kimbler in the third, too,” Green coach Dirk Hollar said. In the first quarter, Notre Dame outplayed us and I don’t think they missed an outside shot. They continued to go at us in the second, but we were able to hit some big shots before half and 6-foot-8 Mason Hensley came off the bench and did a great job altering their shots. We were able to push our lead to 10 at half and, in the third, Kimbler and Sampson scored 21 together and extended our lead.”

Kimbler finished the night with 13 points while Caden Blizzard added nine for the Bobcats.

For Notre Dame (0-11, 0-8 SOC I), Jackson Clark had 20 points while Ben Mader added 18.

BOX SCORE

Green: 15-15-25-7 — 62

Notre Dame: 13-7-14-11 — 45

Green: 26 FG, 6-8 FT, 4 3pt. (Kimbler 3). Scoring: Sampson 25, Kimbler 13, Blizzard 9, Carver 7, Huffman 6, Hensley 2.

Notre Dame: 16 FG, 7-10 FT, 6 3pt. (Mader 3). Scoring: Clark 20, Mader 18, Harrell 7.