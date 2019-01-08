Dahm signs LOI with Washingtion U.

WHEELERSBURG – Making dreams become a reality, that’s what signing days are all about. The amount of hard work and effort it takes to receive a scholarship, whether academic or athletic, or both, is immeasurable.

After signing with Washington University in St. Louis, that’s the feeling that Wheelersburg senior Evan Dahm felt at his signing ceremony at Wheelersburg High School Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s kind of a weight off my chest,” said Dahm, “You get the idea in your mind that you’re going to be a college football player, and you put all the work and sacrifice in, and when God blesses you and you finally make it official, that’s when you see it all come to fruition.”

Because of Dahm’s personal connections to the St. Louis area, he felt as if Washington University would be the perfect place for continuing what he’s worked his whole life to achieve.

“My dad’s whole family lives there, he’s originally from St. Louis,” said Dahm. “I’ve always loved the city, and the atmosphere there. When I found out that it had such a great academic community, and was also a great football program that would fit my football talents, I thought what better place to go to that will help continue the foundation that’s been laid for me?”

Dahm says that after speaking with the coaches at Washington U., they plan to continue playing him at the linebacker position where he starred for the Pirates.

Dahm helped Wheelersburg reach the state semifinals for the third time in his four years, helping amass a 52-4 record for himself and his fellow group of seniors during that four year period.

Personally, Dahm had an incredible senior campaign. The linebacker led the Pirates with 63 total tackles (46 solo, 17 assisted) and 2 pass deflections through the regular season. By the end of week fourteen, the final week of the Pirates season, Dahm had a total of 109 tackles (74 solo, 35 assisted) to lead his team in both categories.

Dahm says he plans on majoring in chemical engineering once he enrolls at Washington University in the fall of 2019, and once that’s over, he hopes to begin a career doing the one thing that he says has had an incredible influence on his life.

“My goal is to go there and thrive, be able to find friends and have fun, and play the game that I love, while also getting a great education. Then after that I would love to coach. The way that coaches have had an influence on my life and been able to better me, I would love to help the younger generation do that as well.”

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

