ROUNDUP: Monday’s prep hoops results

VINTON COUNTY 80, WHEELERSBURG 39

In a highly anticipated non-conference matchup, Vinton County set a school record by hitting 14 3-point field goals en route to an 80-39 win over Wheelersburg.

The Vikings (11-0) led at all stops, including 45-26 at halftime and 65-32 after three quarters.

“I felt like in the first half, we competed pretty hard,” Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin said. “We didn’t cash in on a couple of opportunities and against somebody that’s this talented … we went into halftime down 19 and didn’t feel like we played that poorly. We just have to find ways to convert some of the opportunities we get.

Leading Wheelersburg (9-3) statistically were Kaylee Darnell and Abbie Kallner with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Pirates get back to action Thursday, hosting Oak Hill in a pivotal SOC II matchup.

“We have to get back to what we do,” Spradlin said. “We got a little out of character when we fell behind tonight. It’s a learning experience and that’s what we’re going to use it as.”

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg: 17-9-6-7 — 39

Vinton County: 22-23-20-15 — 80

Wheelersburg: 16-54 FG, 2-4 FT, 5-19 3pt. (Darnell 2), 25 rebounds (Keeney 6), 14 turnovers, 6 assists (A. Kallner 3). Scoring: Darnell 16, A. Kallner 11, Keeney 5, Hamilton 3, Jolly 2, E. Kallner 2.

Vinton County: 32-54 FG, 2-5 FT, 14-25 3pt. (Bartoe 5), 29 rebounds (Bentley 12), 8 turnovers, 19 assists (Bentley 12). Scoring: Bartoe 23, Zinn 20, Bentley 17, J. Ousley 9, Jones 5, Williams 3, R. Ousley 3.

SOUTH WEBSTER 60, CLAY 40

The Jeeps handed Clay a 20-point loss Monday evening, led by four double-digit scorers. Maddie Cook led South Webster (6-9) with 18 points while Bri Claxon added 12. Baylee Cox and Jaisa Maloney also helped out, scoring 10 apiece.

For Clay (9-5), Jensen Warnock led the way with 16 points.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 17-15-10-18 — 60

Clay: 7-14-10-9 — 40

South Webster: 26 FG, 7-10 FT, 1 3pt. (Cook 1). Scoring: Cook 18, Claxon 12, Maloney 10, Cox 10, Hornikel 4, Rawlins 4, Stephens 2.

Clay: 14 FG, 8-12 FT, 4 3pt. (Jae. Warnock 1, Jen. Warnock 1, Gatti 1, Balestra 1). Scoring: Jen. Warnock 16, Balestra 9, Artis 6, Jae. Warnock 5, Gatti 3, DeLotell 1.

VALLEY 52, WEST 37

In an SOC II battle, Valley swept the season series with West, thanks to a 15-point win Monday.

Karysn Conaway led the Indians (8-6, 6-4 SOC II) with 16 points while Bre Call followed close behind with 15. For the Senators (4-11, 1-9 SOC II), Morgan Rigsby had 13 points.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 18-6-15-13 — 52

West: 14-4-10-9 — 37

Valley: 19 FG, 7-10 FT, 7 3pt. (Conaway 4). Scoring: Conaway 16, Call 15, Howard 7, Buckle 6, Day 4, Hettinger 4.

West: 13 FG, 7-12 FT, 4 3pt. (Cline 2). Scoring: Rigsby 13, Pack 8, Cline 7, Sissel 5, Swords 4.

PORTSMOUTH 51, GALLIA ACADEMY 40

The Trojans (7-6, 4-4 OVC) won their fifth straight game Monday evening, an 11-point victory over visiting Gallia Academy.

Nia Trinidad led Portsmouth with 17 points, Hannah Hughes followed with 16 and Jasmine Eley added 14.

BOX SCORE

Gallia Academy: 7-7-12-14 — 40

Portsmouth: 9-10-16-16 — 51

Gallia Academy: 17 FG, 4-11 FT, 2 3pt. (Copley 2). Scoring: Copley 21, Petro 17, Hill 2.

Portsmouth: 18 FG, 9-14 FT, 6 3pt. (Trinidad 3). Scoring: Trinidad 17, Hughes 16, Eley 14, Rickett 2, Richardson 2.

Wheelersburg’s Kaylee Darnell looks for an open teammate during the second half of Monday’s 80-39 loss at Vinton County. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/01/web1_Darnell-2.jpg Wheelersburg’s Kaylee Darnell looks for an open teammate during the second half of Monday’s 80-39 loss at Vinton County.