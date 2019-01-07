Reds caravan dates announced

Baseball season is quickly approaching following the turning of the tide into the new year. That means one thing: the annual Reds caravan tour is also upon the horizon for fans of the Cincinnati’s only professional sports team.

This year’s tour will cover the four different cardinal directions, travel more than 3,800 miles into five different states (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee) in just a four day time period, January 17th-20th.

Different groups of those associated with the Reds will be in attendance in the caravan, fielding questions and signing autographs for those in attendance as time allows.

Each of the 17 stops is free and open to the public, as well as fans in attendance being entered into a raffle for two tickets to the 2019 Reds Opening Day game on Thursday, March 28th vs. the Pirates.

For the fourth year in a row, the Reds Caravan will culminate with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. on Sunday, Jan. 20. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From Noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers.

Below is more information regarding dates, times, and who will be in attendance for each caravan stop:

The Reds Caravan is presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

Scheduled to appear on the North Tour: Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, Vice President of Player Development Shawn Pender, and mascot Mr. Red.

North Tour Fan Stops Time EST

Thursday, Jan. 17 Columbus, Ohio (Polaris Fashion Place) 7 – 9 pm

Friday, Jan. 18 Lima, Ohio (Apollo Career Center) 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 19 Dayton, Ohio (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force) 11 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Jan. 19 Hamilton, Ohio (Parrish Auditorium at Miami-Hamilton Univ.) 3 – 5:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 20 Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) 11 am – 2 pm

Scheduled to appear on the South Tour: Broadcaster Marty Brennaman, catchers Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali, minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell, Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning, Vice President & General Manager Nick Krall, and mascot Gapper.

South Tour Fan Stops Time EST

Thursday, Jan. 17 Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Slugger Field) 6 – 8 pm

Friday, Jan. 18 Nashville, Tenn. (CoolSprings Galleria) 6 – 8 pm (5–7 pm CST)

Saturday, Jan. 19 Bowling Green, Ky. (Greenwood Mall) Noon – 2 pm (11 am–1 pm CST)

Saturday, Jan. 19 Lexington, Ky. (The Red Mile – new for 2019) 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 20 Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) 11 am – 2 pm

Scheduled to appear on the East Tour: Broadcaster Thom Brennaman, outfielders Phillip Ervin and Jesse Winker, minor league outfielder Stuart Fairchild, roving catching instructor & former catcher Corky Miller, Manager David Bell, President & COOPhil Castellini, Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman, and mascot Mr. Redlegs.

East Tour Fan Stops Time EST

Thursday, Jan. 17 Athens, Ohio (Athens Community Center) 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Friday, Jan. 18 Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Town Center) 5:45 – 7:45 pm

Saturday, Jan. 19 Parkersburg/Vienna, W.Va. (Grand Central Mall) 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 19 Huntington, W. Va. (Huntington Mall) 2:30 – 4:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 20 Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) 11 am to 2 pm

Scheduled to appear on the West Tour: Broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Day, third baseman Eugenio Suárez, pitcher Tanner Roark (Thurs. & Fri. only), minor league catcher Tyler Stephenson, President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams, and mascot Rosie Red.

West Tour Fan Stops Time EST

Thursday, Jan. 17 Muncie, Ind. (Stoops Automotive) 6:15 – 8:15 pm

Friday, Jan. 18 Evansville, Ind. (Eastland Mall) 5 – 7 pm (4–6 pm CST)

Saturday, Jan. 19 Indianapolis, Ind. (Castleton Square Mall) Noon – 2 pm

Saturday, Jan. 19 Batesville, Ind. (Southeastern Indiana YMCA) 4 – 6 pm

Sunday, Jan. 20 Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) 11 am to 2 pm

All times, locations and participants are subject to change. Additional Caravan participants may be added to select tours.

Seating is limited at all Caravan stops. Autographs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while time allows. No posed photographs. There may be restrictions on items participants can sign.

The Reds Caravan will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country as part of the “Reds Caravan Takeover.”

Reds sales representatives will be at each stop to answer ticketing questions and discuss 2019 ticket plans, while the Reds Hall of Fame, Reds Community Fund and Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network will attend select stops.

Memberships to the Reds Heads, Reds Rookies and Club Red fan clubs will be for sale at select stops.

Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

