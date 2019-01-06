ROUNDUP: Saturday’s prep hoops results

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 74, PAINT VALLEY 61

The Indians (4-7) picked up a non-conference win Saturday over visiting Paint Valley, led by Mason Zaler’s 21 points. Will Shope added 18 points, Kayden Mollette had 14, including four 3-point field goals, and Conner Fell finished with 10.

BOX SCORE

Paint Valley: 12-6-20-23 — 61

Valley: 16-25-25-8 — 74

Paint Valley: 20 FG, 9-11 FT, 8 13-19 3pt. (Newland 5). Scoring: Newland 28, C. Grubb 11, Hamlin 5, McFadden 5, Bevans 5, Z. Grubb 4, McAllister 3.

Valley: 30 FG, 3-8 FT, 9 3pt. (Mollette 4). Scoring: Zaler 21, Shope 18, Mollette 14, Fell 10, Cunningham 7, Mitchell 4.

NEW BOSTON 80, PEEBLES 58

Behind five double-digit scorers, New Boston (7-3) picked up a non-league win over Peebles Saturday evening. Kyle Sexton led the Tigers with 25 points, Grady Jackson and Jerome McKinley each added 16, Tyler Caldwell ended the night with 13 and Marcus Saunders had 10.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 17-24-18-21 — 80

Peebles: 11-14-13-20 — 58

New Boston: 32 FG, 13-18 FT, 3 3pt. (McKinley 3). Scoring: Sexton 25, Jackson 16, McKinley 16, Caldwell 13, Saunders 10.

Peebles: 25 FG, 4-9 FT, 4 3pt. (Burba 2). Scoring: Browning 22, Burba 14, Mills 6, Lightner 4, White 4, Camp 2, Crothers 2, McCoy 2, Myers 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rock Hill 50, Green 47

The Bobcats (4-8) fell in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon by a three-point margin. Kasey Kimbler led Green statistically with 28 points, followed by Kame Sweeney with 13.

BOX SCORE

Green: 14-13-10-10 — 47

Rock Hill: 14-17-10-9 — 50

Green: 17 FG, 11-19 FT, 2 3pt. (Kimbler 2). Scoring: Kimbler 28, Sweeney 13, Blevins 6, Johnson 2.

Rock Hill: 20 FG, 7-18 FT, 3 3pt. (Morris 2). Scoring: Morris 19, Scott 16, Hanshaw 5, Howard 4, Matney 3, Cade 5.