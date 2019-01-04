Boys’ Friday Roundup

WAVERLY 50, PORTSMOUTH WEST 46

West (4-5, 2-4 SOC II) fell in a close game to Waverly (5-4, 4-2 SOC II) Friday night 50-46.

Jesse Johnson led the Senators in scoring with a game high 21 points, while Dylan Bradford pitched in with 12.

Trey Robertson scored 13 and Cody Remington scored 12 in the Tigers home win.

Box Score

Waverly: 9-14-12-15 – 50

Portsmouth West: 13-8-13-12 – 46

Waverly: 18 FG, 4 3PT (Robertson 3), 10/16 FT. Scoring: Robertson 13, Remington 12, Marquez 11, Wolf 6, Dunn 5, Brown 2, Smallwood 1

West: 18 FG, 5 3PT, 5/8 FT. Scoring: Johnson 21, Bradford 12, Davis 5, Norman 4, Coe 2, Berry 2

WHEELERSBURG 65, VALLEY 42

Stats were not available for Wheelersburg’s win over Valley.

OAK HILL 69, NORTHWEST 38

Stats were not available for Oak Hill’s win over Northwest.

CHESAPEAKE 62, PORTSMOUTH 52

Portsmouth (5-3, 1-2 OVC) dropped their second OVC game of the season in a road loss to Chesapeake Friday night.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Matthew Fraulini who finished with a game high 22 points.

Box Score

Chesapeake: 8-20-23-11 – 62

Portsmouth: 20-11-8-13 – 52

Chesapeake: 24 FG, 3 3PT (Walsh 2), 9/13 FT.

Portsmouth: 19 FG, 7 3PT (Fraulini 6), 7/14 FT. Scoring: Fraulini 22, Shipp 13, Lattimore 5, McKinley 4, Duff 3, Meadows 2, Roe 2, Johnson 1

NEW BOSTON 77, NOTRE DAME 29

In an SOC I matchup, New Boston (6-3, 5-1 SOC I) had no trouble with Notre Dame Friday evening in a conference matchup.

Leading the Tigers to a win were four double-digit scorers in Tyler Caldwell (17), Jerome McKinley (16), Marcus Saunders (14) and Kyle Sexton (10).

Caldwell added 11 rebounds and 10 assists while Sexton totaled 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

For Notre Dame (0-8, 0-6 SOC I), Jackson Clark and Ethan Kammer both scored nine points.

Box Score

New Boston: 27-15-24-11 — 77

Notre Dame: 3-8-10-8 — 29

New Boston: 32 FG, 6 3pt. (Caldwell 3), 7-10 FT. Scoring: Caldwell 17, McKinley 16, Saunders 14, Sexton 10, Jackson 6, Craft 5, Mays 4, Branhan 3, Truitt 2.

Notre Dame: 11 FG, 3 3pt. (Kammer 2), 4-9 FT. Scoring: Kammer 9, Clark 9, Nichols 7, Mader 4.

EASTERN 56, CLAY 31

Stats were not available for Eastern’s win over Clay.

WESTERN PIKE 60, EAST 37

Stats were not available for Western’s win over East.