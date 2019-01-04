Girls’ Thursday Preps Roundup

SOUTH WEBSTER 59, WAVERLY 29

In an SOC II matchup, South Webster (4-9, 2-6 SOC II) earned a surprising upset over Waverly Thursday night at home.

The Jeeps were led by Maddie Cook and Baylee Cox, who each scored 13 points. In total, eight different roster members scored for South Webster.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-5 SOC II) were led by Paige Carter’s six points.

Box Score

Waverly: 7-8-9-5 — 29

South Webster: 12-13-20-14 — 59

Waverly: 10 FG, 1 3pt. (Robinson 1), 8-16 FT. Scoring: Carter 6, Robinson 5, Collett 5, K. Knight 4, C. Knight 3, Brown 2, Smith 2, Thompson 2.

South Webster: 29 FG, 2 3pt. (Blanton 1, Cook 1), 3-4 FT. Scoring: Cook 13, Cox 13, Maloney 10, Claxon 8, Blanton 5, Rawlins 4, Stephens 4, Montgomery 2.

OAK HILL 44, VALLEY 35

In a nine-point win, the Oaks (8-1, 7-1 SOC II) kept pace atop the conference standings Thursday evening.

Statistically, Oak Hill was led by Caitlyn Brisker and Payton Crabtree, who each had 12 points. For Valley (6-6, 4-4 SOC II), Bre Call led all scorers with 16.

Box Score

Valley: 11-7-6-11 — 35

Oak Hill: 7-4-12-21 — 44

Valley: 12 FG, 6 3pt. (Call 4), 5-13 FT. Scoring: Call 16, Day 6, Conaway 5, Hettinger 3, Buckle 3, Howard 2.

Oak Hill: 11 FG, 4 3pt. (Crabtree 2), 18-24 FT. Scoring: Brisker 12, Crabtree 12, Clarkson 9, Chambers 6, Riley 5.

NORTHWEST 40, WEST 36

In an SOC II matchup, Northwest (4-6, 2-6 SOC II) nipped West Thursday night by a four-point margin.

Leading the Mohawks to victory was Haidyn Wamsley with 13 points while Keirah Potts chipped in with nine of her own.

The Senators (4-9, 1-7 SOC II) were led by Emily Sissel’s 13 points.

Box Score

Northwest: 11-8-4-17 — 40

West: 10-7-11-8 — 36

Northwest: 14 FG, 0 3pt., 12-20 FT. Scoring: Wamsley 13, Potts 9, Eury 7, A. Jenkins 6, S. Jenkins 2, Patty 1.

West: 14 FG, 3 3pt. (Adkins 1, Swords 1, Sissel 1), 5-8 FT. Scoring: Sissel 13, Swords 9, Rigsby 8, Pack 3, Adkins 3.

NOTRE DAME 58, WESTERN 30

The perfect regular season for the Notre Dame Titans (10-0, 8-0 SOC I) continued Thursday night in their road win over Western 58-30.

Katie Dettwiller had a game high 23 points and was the lone Titan to reach double figures in their win.

Box Score

Notre Dame: 16-16-18-8 – 58

Western: 2-6-11-11 – 30

Notre Dame: 25 FG, 2 3PT (Schaefer, Cassidy 1), 6-12 FT. Scoring: K. Dettwiller 23, Campbell 8, Cassidy 7, Hash 5, A. Hassel 5, C. Dettwiller 4, Schaefer 3, Steele 2, Holtgrewe 1

Western: 11 FG, 1 3PT (Evans 1), 7-11 FT. Scoring: Evans 11, Horner 6, Marhoover 5, Beekman 4, Tackett 2, Grooms 2

CLAY 56, GREEN 44

Clay (9-3, 7-1 SOC I) earned yet another SOC I win on Thursday, this time over Green (4-7, 3-5 SOC I) 56-44 on their home court.

Cameron Delotell had a game high 20 points in the Panthers win, joined by Jensen Warnock’s 16. Green’s Kasey Kimbler had a team high 16 points in the Bobcats road loss.

Box Score

Clay: 13-11-11-21 – 56

Green: 10-9-14-11 – 44

Clay: 20 FG, 3 3PT (Delotell 2), 13-23 FT. Scoring: Delotell 20, Je. Warnock 16, Ja. Warnock 11, Balestra 6, Artis 2, Munion 1

Green: 15 FG, 3 3PT (Kimbler 3), 11-20 FT. Scoring: Kimbler 16, Sweeney 11, Brown 8, Blevins 5, Johnson 2, Christian 2

NEW BOSTON 72, SYMMES VALLEY 59

The New Boston Tigers (3-7, 2-5 SOC I) picked up a road win over Symmes Valley on Thursday night 72-59.

The Tigers were led in scoring by the Oiler twins, Sammy and Lexus, who each reached the 20 point mark for the game by contributing 22 apiece.

Box Score

New Boston: 24-17-21-12 – 74

Symmes Valley: 9-22-17-11 – 59

New Boston: 31 FG, 9 3PT (S. Oiler 6), 3-7 FT. Scoring: S. Oiler 22, L. Oiler 22, Whitley 16, Hickman 7, Easter 7,

Symmes Valley: 23 FG, 7 3PT (Sells 3), 6-16 FT. Scoring: Hayes 19, Sells 13, Malone 11, Deer 8, Hunter 2, Gothard 2, Littlejohn 2, Johnson 2

EASTERN 72, EAST 31

East fell at home to Eastern in an SOC I conference game 72-31.

The Tartans were led in scoring by Grace Smith who finished with 13 points.

Box Score

Eastern: 20-22-15-15 – 72

East: 4-6-14-5 – 31

Eastern: 33 FG, 1 3PT (Ab. Cochenour 1), 5-9 FT. Salisbury 23, Ab. Cochenour 19, Riley 11, Ad. Cochenour 8, Tomilson 6, Green 5

East: 12 FG, 3 3PT (Osborne 2), 4-14 FT. Scoring: G. Smith 13, Osborne 10, Johnson 3, Smith 3, Al. Escamilla 2