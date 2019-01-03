Falcons fall at home to Jackson

MINFORD – The Minford Falcons (2-6, 2-2 in SOC II) fell at home on Wednesday night to the Jackson Ironmen in non-conference play.

Despite having been tied with Jackson at the half time break 24-24, the Falcons could not stay with their opponent, eventually falling 59-45.

Cameron Dalton led the Falcons in scoring with a team high 17 points, while teammate Kelton Kelley was not far behind with 12 points.

Minford returns to home for conference play for the first time since the New Year on Friday when they will host the South Webster Jeeps in SOC II action.

Box Score

Minford: 15-7-12-11 – 45

Jackson: 9-13-17-18 – 59

Minford: 16 FGs, 5 3 PTs (Kelley 2), 8/13 FTs. Scoring: Dalton 17, Kelley 12, McCormick 9, Knore 3, Crank 2, Vogelsong-Lewis 2

Jackson: 23 FGs, 4 3pts, 9/13 FTs.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

