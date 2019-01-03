SSU women ranked 8th in new poll

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State women’s basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in the latest NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll released on Wednesday evening.

The Bears received 162 points in the poll, losing 14 points from the poll released on December 4. SSU is tied with Carroll (Mont.) for the No. 8 spot. The Bears maintain their streak of being ranked in the top-10, having featured in the top of the poll for the last 18 polls in a row; SSU was last ranked outside the top-10 in the preseason poll of the 2016-17 season, when they were No. 11.

Campbellsville remain the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team in the poll, one spot above Shawnee State at No. 7. The Tigers dropped two spots from No. 5. Lindsey Wilson fell one spot to No. 18. Georgetown feature in the receiving votes list for the second time this season, garnering 28 points.

Freed-Hardeman returned to the No. 1 overall ranking this week. Columbia (Mo.) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) are tied for No. 2, and Montana Western climbed to No. 3 in the poll. Vanguard (Calif.) fell out of the No. 1 spot to No. 5, while Wayland Baptist (Texas) also fell fron No. 3 to No. 6. Oklahoma City is No. 10 to round out the top-10.

The Golden States Athletic Conference and Rocky Mountain Conference each have five teams in the poll to be tied for the lead. The American Midwest Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference, and Mid-South Conference follow up with three, with the Red River Conference and Sooner Athletic Conference each putting two teams in the top-25. The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and Southern States Athletic Conference each have one team ranked.

Shawnee State women’s basketball return to action on Saturday, January 5 when they host Pikeville at Waller Gymnasium to open Mid-South Conference play. Tipoff is set for 2:00pm.