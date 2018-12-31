Ashton Lovely Wins Second MSC Player of the Week of Season

Portsmouth, Ohio – A stellar weekend saw Shawnee State women’s basketball’s Ashton Lovely win Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Lovely helped lead Shawnee State to two wins over the weekend. She had 15 points and eight rebounds on Saturday in the Bears’ 105-58 win over West Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Lovely then had an even better day on Sunday afternoon, scoring 31 points, grabbing eight rebounds and hitting the game-winning three with 3.5 seconds to go in Shawnee State’s 75-72 win over Saint Francis (Ind.).

The award is the second Lovely has won this season and the fourth of her career. Lovely garnered the third Player of the Week award Shawnee State has won this season; Shania Massie won the other on November 19.

Shawnee State women’s basketball kick off Mid-South Conference play on Saturday, January 5, hosting Pikeville at Waller Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 2:00pm.

