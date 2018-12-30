Miller, Cummins hit Milestones in 105-58 Drubbing of WVU Tech

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State women’s basketball saw a pair of players hit milestones as the Bears defeated West Virginia Tech 105-58 at Waller Gymnasium on Saturday.

SSU would tussle early with WVU Tech, as the two teams played evenly to start the game. Back-and-forth play would see Alexandra Combs hit a three with 6:29 to go in the first quarter to tie the game at 10-10. Hannah Miller would then hit a three in response, putting Shawnee State up for good at 13-10. Miller would hit a career milestone in the first quarter; only 11 points from 1,000 for her career, Miller would score all 11 needed in the first period, capping the run with a three with 3:10 to put SSU up 23-17. SSU would go up by double digits through a tough finish in the post by Laken Smith, and Ashton Lovely’s late three gave SSU a 33-19 lead after one quarter.

Shawnee State continued to pour it on in the second quarter. The lead would reach 20 points on a Cassie Bentley three with 4:25 to halftime, and would not drop below 20 again. Lovely would again hit close to the buzzer to put the Bears up 52-29 at halftime.

The second half would see Bailey Cummins set a new school record. Having helped lead Shawnee State out to a 79-44 lead through three quarters, Cummins had nine assists at halftime, and 13 after three quarters. Cummins would tie the SSU single-game assists record of 14 with 9:08 to go on a Miller three, and would break the record with 5:51 to go on a Bentley lay-in. The record had stood for 29 seasons, held jointly by Lisa Brandenburg and Annie Maines. SSU would cruise down the stretch to seal a 105-58 win having never trailed.

Shawnee State were much their usual selves on Saturday, shooting 54.2% from the field and 54.3% from three. SSU held WVU Tech to 32.4% from the field and 19.0% from three on the afternoon. SSU limited their turnovers to 12, and outrebounded WVU Tech 37-28 on the day.

Hannah Miller led five Bears in double figures with 24 points. Laken Smith chipped in with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Cassie Bentley added a career-high 20 points, Ashton Lovely had 15 and Hagen Schaefer added 14.

West Virginia Tech had only one player score double-digits, with Logan Dudley scoring 12 points.

The win sees the No. 7-ranked Bears improve to 12-3 on the season, after their fourth win in a row. West Virginia Tech fall to 7-8 on the season. The Bears swept the season series to improve to 15-1 in the all-time series, having won the last 15 meetings.

Shawnee State women’s basketball play again on Sunday, December 30 when they welcome Saint Francis (Ind.) to Waller Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 2:00pm.