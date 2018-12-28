Friday prep hoops roundup

Boys

WHEELERSBURG 80, EAST LIVERPOOL 67

Wheelersburg (7-0, 4-0 in SOC II) rounded out their trip to East Liverpool with a victory over host East Liverpool in the Potter Holiday Classic.

The story coming out of this one is none other than Tanner Holden. The Wright State signee and senior Pirate dropped 50 points and 20+ rebounds in Wheelersburg’s win, a career high and what is believed to be a school record at Wheelersburg. Also leading the Pirates in scoring was Trent Salyers and J.J. Truitt who each had 14 points.

Wheelersburg will face off against Valley next Friday night at home before travelling to Portsmouth next Saturday night to face the Trojans.

BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL: Wheelersburg 80, East Liverpool 67.@tannerholden_23 (W): 50 points, 20+ rebounds@tsalyers_5 (W): 14 points@jjtruitt_33 (W): 14 points W: 30 FG, 7 3PT, 13-18 FT

EL: 27 FG, 8 3PT, 5-9 FT No, Tanner Holden’s stat line is not a typo.#PDTsports pic.twitter.com/JOYp6nBs8o — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 29, 2018

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 19-30-14-17 – 80

East Liverpool: 15-14-19-19 – 67

Wheelersburg: 30 FG, 7 3PT (T. Salyers 4), 13-18 FT. Scoring: Holden 50, T. Salyers 14, J.J. Truitt 14, J. Salyers 2

East Liverpool: 27 FG, 8 3PT, 5-9 FT

RIPLEY 62, PORTSMOUTH WEST 47

Portsmouth West fell (4-4, 2-3 in SOC II) fell to Ripley in the second day of the Ripley Holiday Classic.

The Senators were led in scoring by Jesse Johnson who had a team high 12 points, as well as Nick Davis who had 11.

Box Score

Portsmouth West: 16-14-9-8 — 47

Ripley: 13-15-16-18 — 62

Portsmouth West: 16 FG, 6 3PT (Johnson, Bradford, Norman 2), 8/13 FT. Scoring: Johnson 12, Davis 11, Bradford 9, Norman 6, Skaggs 4, Howard 3, Berry 2

Ripley: 20 FG, 5 3PT, 16/24 FT.

ALEXANDER 53, MINFORD 24

Stats were not available for Minford’s loss to Alexander.

Girls

CINCINNATI TRAILBLAZERS 41, PORTSMOUTH WEST 37

Portsmouth West fell to the Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool in their second game of the Ripley Holiday Classic.

The Senators were led in scoring by Eden Cline who had 12 points, all of which came from behind the three point line.

Box Score

Portsmouth West: 13-9-7-8 – 37

Cincinnati HomeSchool: 16-2-16-7 – 41

Portsmouth West: 13 FG, 7 3PT, 4/6 FT. Scoring: Cline 12, Swords 9, Pack 7, Sisse