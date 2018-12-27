Thursday preps roundup

Boys:

WHEELERSBURG 81, EAST PALESTINE 24

In their first game of their Potter Holiday Classic, Wheelersburg (6-0, 4-0 SOC II) earned a big victory over East Palestine.

The Pirates were led in scoring by Tanner Holden who had a team high 26, sophomore Matthew Miller who pitched in with 13, as well as senior Connor Mullins with 10.

Wheelerburg’s victory places them in the championship game of the Potter Holiday Classic Friday vs. host East Liverpool.

BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL: Wheelersburg 81, East Palestine 24.@tannerholden_23 (W): 26 points

M. Miller (W): 13 points@connormullins5 (W): 10 points W: 31 FG, 7 3PT, 12-15 FT

EP: 8 FG, 1 3PT, 7-11 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 28, 2018

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 20-24-21-16 – 81

East Palestine: 6-2-8-8 – 24

Wheelersburg: 31 FG, 7 3PT (Miller 3), 12-15 FT. Scoring: Holden 26, Miller 13, Mullins 10, Truitt 8, McCorkle 6, T. Salyers 5, Darnell 5, J. Salyers 2, Clevenger 2, Montgomery 2, Maxie 2

East Palestine: 8 FG, 1 3PT, 7-11 FT

PORTSMOUTH WEST 62, BETHEL-TATE 37

Portsmouth West (4-3, 2-3 SOC II) secured a victory over Bethel-Tate Thursday evening in their first game of the Ripley Holiday Classic.

The Senators were led in scoring by Jesse Johnson who had a game high 17 points, as well as Dylan Bradford who pitched in 15 in his team’s win.

West will face off against host Ripley on Friday as they hope to get their second win in as many days.

BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL: West 62, Bethel-Tate 37.@Bradford_2323 (W): 15 points@jesse3johnson (W): 17 points W: 24 FG, 8 3PT, 6-9 FT

BT: 19 FG, 5 3PT, 4-4 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 28, 2018

Box Score

Portsmouth West: 17-16-16-13 – 62

Bethel-Tate: 9-8-14-6 – 37

Portsmouth West: 24 FG, 8 3PT (Johnson 5), 6/9 FT. Scoring: Johnson 17, Bradford 15, Davis 9, Bauer 6, McNeil 4, Berry 4, Skaggs 2, Norman 2, Holsinger 2, Coe 1

Girls:

BETHEL-TATE 50, PORTSMOUTH WEST 22

Portsmouth West (4-7, 1-6 SOC II) fell in their first game of the Ripley Holiday Classic on Thursday to Bethel-Tate.

West was led in scoring by Eden Cline who had a team high 8 points, as well as Morgan Rigsby who had 7 for the Senators.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Bethel-Tate 50, West 22. E. Cline (W): 8 points

E. Sissel (W): 6 points

M. Rigsby (W): 9 points W: 7 FG, 3 3PT, 5-9 FT

BT: 21 FG, 4 3PT, 8-11 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 28, 2018

Box Score

Bethel-Tate: 10-19-5-16 – 50

Portsmouth West: 6-1-7-8 – 22

Portsmouth West: 7 FG, 3 3PT (Cline 2), 5/9 FT. Scoring: Cline 8, Rigsby 7, Sissel 6, Pack 1

IRONTON ST. JOES 50, EAST 12

The East Tartans (0-9, 0-7 SOC I) fell at home to Ironton St. Joes Thursday night in non-conference play.

East was led in scoring by Grace Smith who had a team high 6 points.

FINAL: Ironton St. Joes beats East 50-12.#PDTSports — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) December 28, 2018

Box Score

ISJ: 13-18-10-9 – 50

East: 4-0-2-6 – 12

ISJ: 20 FG, 0 3PT, 10/18 FT. Scoring: B. Whaley 19, E. Whaley 17, Mahlmeister 8, Lenger 2, Sheridan 2, Jeveins 2

East: 4 FG, 0 3PT, 4/6 FT. Scoring: G. Smith 6, F. Smith 4, Johnson 2