ROUNDUP: Saturday’s preps hoops scores

SATURDAY’S GIRLS HOOPS SCORES

MINFORD 54, COLDWATER 32

The Falcons got a big-time non-conference win Saturday, beating Coldwater by a 54-32 final.

Minford (9-1) was led by Ashley Blankenship with 21 points while both Caitlyn Puckett and Hannah Tolle scored 11 points apiece.

Box Score

Minford: 17-12-14-11 — 54

Coldwater: 4-10-11-7 — 32

Minford: 18 FG, 5 3pt. (Tolle 3), 13-18 FT. Scoring: Blankenship 21, Tolle 11 ,Puckett 11, Slusher 5, Shonkwiler 4, Watters 2.

Coldwater: 14 FG, 1 3pt. (Taylor 1), 3-10 FT. Scoring: Taylor 11, Kern 8, Suprano 7, Schweikert 4, Huffman 2.

WEST 64, ZANE TRACE 30

After a close loss Thursday evening, the Senators (4-6) got back in the win column Saturday afternoon, hosting Zane Trace and beating the Pioneers 64-30.

Jordyn Swords led West with 17 points while Emily Sissel added 13 of her own. Abbi Pack and Morgan Rigsby were also in double-digit scoring figures, tallying 12 and 11, respectively.

Box Score

Zane Trace: 9-9-6-6 — 30

West: 13-11-17-23 — 64

Zane Trace: 9 FG, 3 3pt. (Guffey 1, Uhrig 1, Fetters 1), 9-17 FT. Scoring: Lane 13, Fetters 7, Uhrig 5, Guffey 3, Silva 2.

West: 20 FG, 8 3pt. (Swords 3), 14-21 FT. Scoring: Swords 17, Sissel 13, Pack 12, Rigsby 11, Cline 6, Bolton 3.

NOTRE DAME 56, EASTERN MEIGS 33

The Titans (9-0) remained undefeated Saturday evening with a 56-33 win over Eastern Meigs in non-conference action.

Katie Detwiller led Notre Dame to the win with a game-high 26 points while Taylor Schmidt added 12 to the team’s total.

Box Score

Notre Dame: 13-14-18-11 — 56

Eastern: 10-10-4-9 — 33

Notre Dame: 22 FG, 3 3pt. (Schmidt 2), 12-16 FT. Scoring: K. Detwiller 26, Schmidt 12, A. Hassel 9, Hash 3, Campbell 2, Cassidy 2, Smith 2.

Eastern: 12 FG, 2 3pt., 7-17 FT. Scoring: N/A

WAVERLY 52, PIKETON 41

In the first round of the Pike County Holiday Classic, Waverly (5-4) bested rival Piketon Saturday evening by a 52-41 final.

Leading the way for the Tigers was Paige Carter with 15 points, followed by Kami Knight and Zoiee Smith with 14 and 13, respectively.

For the Redstreaks (6-4), Gracie Lightle led the way with 12 points while Ally Crothers added 10.

Box Score

Piketon: 8-10-7-16 — 41

Waverly: 13-4-14-21 — 52

Piketon: 15 FG, 1 3pt. (Ritchie 1), 10-12 FT. Scoring: Lightle 12, Crothers 10, Ritchie 9, Odel 6, Little 2, Alexander 2.

Waverly: 15 FG, 3 3pt. (Robinson 2), 19-28 FT. Scoring: Carter 15, K. Knight 14, Smith 13, Robinson 8, C. Knight 2.

HUNTINGTON 70, SOUTH WEBSTER 55

The Jeeps (2-9) lost their ninth game this season in a non-conference matchup with Huntington Saturday afternoon.

South Webster was led by Maddie Cook’s 16 points while both Kaelyn Hornikel and Graci Claxon added 11 points apiece. For the Huntsmen, Braiden Collins had a game-high 35 points while Allison Basye added 12.

Box Score

Huntington: 8-18-22-21 — 70

South Webster:12-9-13-19 — 55

Huntington: 22 FG, 3 3pt. (Hirsch 1, Steele 1, Snyder 1), 24-31 FT. Scoring: Collins 35, Basye 12, Hirsch 8, Black 5, Snyder 5, Steele 3, Haubeil 2.

South Webster: 22 FG, 2 3pt. (Cook 1, Claxon 1), 9-15 FT. Scoring: Cook 16, Claxon 11, Hornikel 11, Maloney 9, Cox 8.

SATURDAY’S BOYS HOOPS SCORES

SOUTH WEBSTER 64, SYMMES VALLEY 58

The Jeeps got back on the winning track Saturday with a slim six-point win over Symmes Valley.

Leading South Webster (4-4) to the win was Tanner Voiers with 19 points, followed by Trae Zimmerman with 17 of his own.

Box Score

South Webster: 21-18-10-15 — 64

Symmes Valley: 14-10-17-17 — 58

South Webster: 24 FG, 11 3pt. (Zimmerman 4), 8-19 FT. Scoring: Voiers 19, Zimmerman 17, Bockway 7, Smith 6, G. Ruth 6, J. Ruth 4, Martin 3, Veach 2.

Symmes Valley: 21 FG, 5 3pt. (Scherer 3), 11-25 FT. Scoring: J. Leith 15, L. Leither 11, Scherer 10, Carpenter 10, Turner 6, Smathers 4, Ferguson 2.