ROUNDUP: Friday’s preps hoops scores

FRIDAY’S BOYS HOOPS SCORES

OAK HILL 47, SOUTH WEBSTER 35

The Oaks (6-1, 4-1 SOC II) continued strong play in the Southern Ohio Conference with a 12-point win over South Webster Friday night. Oak Hill was led by Chase Hammond with 19 points while Mason Darby added 13 of his own.

For the Jeeps (3-4, 2-3 SOC II), Bayden Bockway and Jacob Ruth both scored 12 points each.

Box Score

South Webster: 12-8-13-2 — 35

Oak Hill: 11-12-15-9 — 47

South Webster: 10 FG, 3 3pt. (Bockway 2), 12-12 FT. Scoring: Bockway 12, J. Ruth 12, Voiers 4, Smith 3, Holstein 2, C. Ruth 2.

Oak Hill: 17 FG, 1 3pt. (Morgan 1), 8-12 FT. Scoring: Hammond 19, Darby 13, Hanning 8, Morgan 3, Harden 2, Potter 2.

WHEELERSBURG 78, WEST 48

Behind a 30-point effort from senior Tanner Holden, the Pirates (5-0, 4-0 SOC II) to a league win over West (3-3, 2-3 SOC II) Friday evening on the road.

Holden was assisted by Connor Mullins’ 15 points and J.J. Truitt’s 11.

Jesse Johnson led the Senators with 23 points while Dylan Bradford helped out with 10.

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 16-14-20-28 — 78

West: 9-13-11-13 — 48

Wheelersburg: 27 FG, 6 3pt. (Truitt 2, Clevenger 2), 16-29 FT. Scoring: Holden 30, Mullins 15, Truitt 11, J. Salyers 9, Clevenger 6, Miller 3, Darnell 2, McCorkle 2.

West: 19 FG, 5 3pt. (Johnson 4), 3-4 FT. Scoring: Johnson 23, Bradford 10, Berry 7, Davis 4, Skaggs 2.

CLAY 63, SYMMES VALLEY 58

Thanks to Hunter Mathias’ 24 points, Clay (4-5, 2-3 SOC I) handed Symmes Valley (4-4, 2-3 SOC I) a close loss Friday in league play. Garret Beegan also had 14 points for the Panthers.

Box Score

Clay: 9-17-14-23 — 63

Symmes Valley: 18-11-18-11 — 58

Clay: 18 FG, 6 3pt. (K. Knight 1), 21-27 FT. Scoring: Mathias 24, Beegan 14, Whitley 6, Cottle 5, Toomire 4, Woods 3, Malone 3, Newton 2, Hudson 2.

Symmes Valley: 22 FG, 5 3pt. (Turner 3), 9-22 FT. Scoring: Turner 20, Scherer 17, J. Leith 12, L. Leith 4, Carpenter 2, Ferguson 2, Brammer 1.

EAST 63, NOTRE DAME 50

In an SOC I battle, East (1-6, 1-4 SOC I) bested Notre Dame (0-7, 0-5 SOC I) to pick up its first win this season.

Kyle Flannery led the Tartans in scoring with a game-high 28 points while Austin Smith also had 12 points for East. For the Titans, Caleb Nichols led the way with 16 points while both Ethan Kammer Ben Mader had 10 points apiece.

Box Score

East: 9-16-17-19 — 63

Notre Dame: 7-18-17-8 — 50

East: 19 FG, 4 3pt. (Flannery 2), 13-17 FT. Scoring: Flannery 28, Shope 13, Smith 12, Hollon 9, Coyle 1.

Notre Dame: 18 FG, 10 3pt. (Nichols 4), 4-5 FT. Scoring: Nichols 16, Kammer 10, Mader 10, Harrell 9, Clark 5.

WESTERN 59, GREEN 50

The Indians (6-1, 4-1 SOC I) earned another conference win Friday evening, beating Green (5-5, 2-3 SOC I) by a nine-point margin.

Western was led by Lane Brewster, who scored 20 points, alongside Alex Humphrey with 16 and Maverick Ferneau with 11. For Green, Gage Sampson finished with 21 points while Ethan Huffman adde eight to the Bobcats’ totals.

Box Score

Green: 14-18-13-5 — 50

Western: 10-13-12-24 — 59

Green: 20 FG, 0 3pt., 10-16 FT. Scoring: Sampson 21, Huffman 11, Carver 8, Huffman 8, Blizzard 2.

Western: 19 FG, 6 3pt. (Humphrey 3), 15-20 FT. Scoring: Brewster 20, Humphrey 16, Ferneau 11, Jordan 6, Buckett 3, Gibson 3.