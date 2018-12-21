Falcons consisent play leads to road win at Northwest

MCDERMOTT – From the time the game tipped off, to holding the Mohawks scoreless in the fourth quarter, the Minford Falcons controlled the game while on their way to getting a road SOC II win against Northwest Thursday evening, 56-28.

Minford’s scoring got off to a slow start the first quarter with only eight points, but their

defense stunned Northwest by holding them to just three first quarter points.

Brittani Wolfenbarker came off the bench in the second quarter and helped her team when she hit her first of four 3-pointers for the night while on her way to leading the Falcons in scoring with 12 points.

Three other Falcons scored in double digits for the night: Caitlyn Puckett put in a tough defense effort and scored 11 points in the win, Ashley Blankenship rebounded well for the night and added 10 points. Makenzie Watters also played tough defensively both under the basket and as well as from the field, aiding her team with 10 points in the win.

Minford head coach Shane Davis was glad to see the balanced contributions from those on his team. “Wolfenbarker did an awesome job,” said Davis. “She had four 3’s, handled the ball a little bit. That is what we need. She came in and scored 12 points, took the pressure off some of the other girls, she played well. We really had some kids step up for us and play well, we are waiting for them to put everything together.”

Northwest was led in scoring and rebounding on the night by sophomore Haidyn Wamsley with 12 points. Wamsley stepped up under the basket rebounding offensively and get a couple of put backs from those rebounds.

The Mohawks played their best during the third quarter by scoring fifteen points, and seemingly playing with more aggression offensively.

However, they fell short in the fourth quarter as Minford increased their lead in the road win.

Although Northwest was hampered by not having their lead scorer, Valerie Eury, playing

due to an injury, the Mohawks played hard during the game according to head coach Dave Frantz.

“She’s one of those girls who doesn’t show up in the stats,” said Frantz when speaking of Sydnie Jenkins, “I view her like an offensive lineman in football: someone who never gets the praise but works extremely hard, which she did again tonight for us. Also happy with freshman Reagen Lewis who is getting in and doing well, she went 4 for 4 from the foul line. Minford’s coach (Davis) has done a great job with his team. We had some young mistakes, but our time is coming.”

Minford will take on Waterford this Saturday, a perennially tough Division IV contender in the state ranks that will allow the Falcons to get a feel of how high of a level tournament play will be for them come February and March.

Northwest plays again Saturday as they travel to Piketon to play the Redstreaks in nonconference play.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Minford 56, Northwest 28. B. Wolfenbarker (M): 12 points@caitlyn_puckett (M): 11 points

M. Watters (M): 10 points

A. Blankenship (M): 10 points

H. Wamsley (NW): 12 points NW: 10 FG, 0 3PT, 8-17 FT

M: 13 FG, 8 3PT, 8-18 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 21, 2018

Prepare for tough test vs. Waterford on Saturday