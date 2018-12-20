Thursday girls’ roundup

WHEELERSBURG 57, SOUTH WEBSTER 38

In a conference matchup Thursday evening, the Pirates (8-1, 6-1 SOC II) handed South Webster (2-8, 1-6 SOC II) a 19-point loss.

Wheelersburg had four different players in double-digit scoring figures while Kaylee Darnell had 17 points, Abbie Kallner finished with 14, and both Alaina Keeney and Ellie Kallner ended the night with 13.

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 22-10-15-10 — 57

South Webster: 11-15-6-6 — 38

Wheelersburg: 21 FG, 8 3pt. (Darnell 3), 7-9 FT. Scoring: Darnell 17, A. Kallner 14, E. Kallner 13, Keeney 13.

South Webster: 17 FG, 1 3pt. (Hornikel 1), 3-8 FT. Scoring: Maloney 14, Cook 7, Hornikel 3, Claxon 3, Stephens 2, Cox 2.

MINFORD 56, NORTHWEST 28

Minford bested Northwest in a conference matchup Thursday night behind four double-digit scorers of their own.

Brittany Wolfenbarker had 12 points on four 3-point field goals, Caitlyn Puckett added 11 points, and both Ashley Blankenship and McKenzie Watters had 10 for the Falcons (8-1, 6-1 SOC II).

For Northwest (3-6, 1-6 SOC II), Haidyn Wamsley led the way with 12 points.

Box Score

Minford: 8-14-21-13 — 56

Northwest: 11-7-8-7 — 28

Minford: 13 FG, 8 3pt. (Wolfenbarker 4), 8-18 FT. Scoring: Wolfenbarker 12, Puckett 11, Watters 10, Blankenship 10, Shonkwiler 6, Coriell 4, Tolle 3.

Northwest: 10 FG, 0 3pt., 8-17 FT. Scoring: Wamsely 12, S. Jenkins 5, Lewis 4, Potts 3, Montgomery 2, A. Jenkins 2.

OAK HILL 63, WAVERLY 40

Chloe Chambers scored 21 points, Caitlyn Brisker had 11 and Olivia Clarkson finished with 12 in Oak Hill’s conference win over Waverly Thursday.

While the Oaks (7-1, 6-1 SOC II) enjoyed the win, the Tigers (4-4, 3-4 SOC II) were led by Zoiee Smith with 15 points, followed by Kami Knight with 13.

Box Score

Waverly: 11-14-8-7 — 40

Oak Hill: 15-14-14-16 — 63

Waverly: 14 FG, 1 3pt. (K. Knight 1), 11-13 FT. Scoring: Smith 15, K. Knight 13, Thompson 4, Carter 4, Brown 2, C. Knight 2.

Oak Hill: 24 FG, 2 3pt. (Crabtree 2), 13-17 FT. Scoring: Chambers 21, Brisker 16, Clarkson 12, Crabtree 10, Riley 4.

PORTSMOUTH 46, MANCHESTER 36

The Portsmouth Trojans (3-6, 1-4 OVC) picked up their second win in as many games on Thursday at home over Manchester.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Jasmine Eley who had a county, game, and team high 27 points, as well as Hannah Hughes who had 12 points in their home win.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 10-6-21-9 – 46

Manchester: 9-5-3-19 – 36

Portsmouth: 13 FGs, 4 3pts. (Eley 2), 16/ 27 FTs. Scoring: Eley 27, Hughes 12, Trinidad 5, Rickett 2

Manchester: 14 FGs, 7 3pts. (Sweeney 3), 1/4 FTs. Scoring: Kennedy 9, Sweeney 9, Morrison 7, Hobbs 5, White 3, Smith 2, Turner 1

CLAY 67, EAST 21

The Clay Panthers earned a road win at East on Thursday night in SOC I play.

Clay had four scorers reach double figures Thursday evening: Jaelyn Warnock led the Panthers with 16 points, Sophia Balestra who scored 14, as well as Cameron DeLotell and Shaley Munion who each contributed 12 points apiece.

Felicia Smith led East in scoring with a team high six points, as well as Betty Osborne who scored five for the Tartans.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 24-18-13-12 – 67

East: 4-7-5-5 – 21

Clay: 31 FGs, 1 3pt. (Munion 1), 4/9 FTs. Scoring: Ja. Warnock 16, Balestra 14, DeLotell 12, Munion 12, Je. Warnock 6, Artis 4, Whitt 3

East: 9 FGs, 1 3pt. (Osborne 1), 2/7 FTs. Scoring: F. Smith 6, Osborne 5, A. Escamilla 4, G. Smith 3, Rosenogle 2, Johnson 1

NOTRE DAME 61, GREEN 15

The Notre Dame Titans (8-0, 7-0 SOC) beat the Green Bobcats (3-6, 3-4 SOC) in SOC I play Thursday night on their home court to keep their undefeated regular season alive.

Notre Dame was led in scoring by Katie Dettwiller who had a team high 15 points, followed closely by Ava Hassel who had 12 on the night.

Kasey Kimbler led the Bobcats in scoring Thursday night with five points.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 26-18-15-2 – 61

Green: 7-4-2-2 – 15

Notre Dame: 27 FGs, 3 3pts. (Schmidt 2), 4/5 FTs. Scoring: K. Dettwiller 15, A. Hassel 12, Schmidt 8, Schaefer 7, Cassidy 6, Hash 4, Campbell 3, Smith 2

Green: 5 FGs, 1 3pt. (Kimbler 1), 4/6 FTs. Scoring: Kimbler 5, Brown 4, Sweeney 4, Pierson 2