Tigers slip in fourth, fall to Western

NEW BOSTON – Young teams suffer young losses. That’s something the New Boston Tigers found out on Thursday night as they fell to the Western Indians on their home court in SOC I play, 51-45.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers held a 37-31 lead over Western and looked very poised in doing so. But when one of the leading scorers and the leading rebounder for New Boston, Shelby Easter, fouled out, the Indians started to make their run.

“We played well for a lot of the game,” said New Boston head coach Kayla Wiley following the Tigers loss on Thursday, “We didn’t do a great job of boxing out tonight and losing Shelby (Easter) didn’t help. We’ve got to do better at keeping our composure for all four quarters.”

It was down the stretch when Western made their run, outscoring New Boston 20-8 in the final quarter of play en route to their six point victory over the Tigers.

Easter and teammate Lexus Oiler led New Boston in scoring for the game, both contributing a team high 16 points. Also scoring for the Tigers was Sammy Oiler who had five points, including their team’s only made three for the game.

Western was led in scoring by Haley Whitt who had a team high 16 points in the Indians’ road win, as well as Alyssa Marhoove who contributed 11 points.

Moving forward, Glenwood will travel to Manchester to take on the Greyhounds this Saturday in hopes of a bounce back non-conference win.

The Western girls’ will compete in the Holiday Classic this Saturday at Waverly, and again as well on the 27th.

BOX SCORE

Western: 5-11-15-20 – 51

New Boston: 8-14-15-8 – 45

Western: 17 FGs, 1 3pt. (Beekman 1), 16/22 FTs. Scoring: Whitt 16, Marhoove 11, Evans 7, Gast 6, Beekman 3, Beckett 2, Walls 2, Horner 2, Tackett 2

New Boston: 14 FGs, 1 3pt. (S. Oiler 1), 16/24 FTs. Scoring: Easter 16, L. Oiler 16, S. Oiler 5, Whitley 3, Helphinstine 3, Hickman 2

New Boston sophomore Shelby Easter had 16 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against Western. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_IMG_6054-1.jpg New Boston sophomore Shelby Easter had 16 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against Western. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Hope to bounceback at Manchester Saturday

By Jacob Smith

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

