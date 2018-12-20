Indians earn home win over Portsmouth

LATHAM – It’s not every day that you get one of the OVC’s perineal top teams on your home court with a chance to knock them off in non-conference play.

Yet that’s exactly what the Western Indians did with a win over the Portsmouth Trojans on Wednesday night, 64-61.

“It was a close, hard fought game throughout,” said Western head coach P.J. Fitch following the Indians win Wednesday night. “It’s really a huge win for our program.”

Western senior Lane Brewster, who in a road SOC I win at Clay on Tuesday scored his 1,000th career high school point, led the Indians in scoring with 26 Wednesday night. Fellow senior Alex Humphrey contributed to his team’s win by scoring 17, as well as playing a pivotal role on the defensive end with four steals.

Although those two led his team in scoring, Fitch also praised two juniors for their contributions in the Indians home win over the Trojans.

“Broc Jordan again gave us a solid defensive presence in the paint by adding six points and eight rebounds. Sheldon Richardson added nine huge points and played great defensively while trying to limit (Matthew) Fraulini’s touches.”

Fraulini was limited in some senses, but still led Portsmouth in scoring by posting a team high 19 points in the Trojans loss at Western. Senior Danny Lattimore scored 17 on Wednesday, while Myquel McKinley contributed with 10 points.

This loss pushes Portsmouth back to 4-2 overall, but still 1-1 in OVC play after their home win Friday night over South Point. The Trojans will prepare to face Portsmouth West in their second road trip of the week this Saturday as they hope to bounce back in a big way.

Western improves to 5-1 on the season, while still holding onto their 3-1 record in SOC play. The Indians will prepare for their third game in four days as they host the Green Bobcats on Friday.

BOX SCORE

Western: 18-13-10-23 – 64

Portsmouth: 20-11-12-18 – 61

Western: 16 FGs, 6 3pts. (Humphrey 3), 14/17 FTs. Scoring: Brewster 26, Humphrey 17, Robinson 9, Jordan 6, Gibson 3, Fenneau 3

Portsmouth: 16 FGs, 2 3pts. (Fraulini, Duff 1), 19/22 FTs. Scoring: Fraulini 19, Lattimore 17, McKinley 10, Shipp 7, Johsnon 4, Duff 4

