Tuesday boys’ roundup

SOUTH WEBSTER 66, NORTHWEST 33

Behind 17 points from Gabe Ruth, 14 from Tanner Voiers, 13 from Brayden Bockway and 10 from Jacob Ruth, South Webster (3-3, 2-2 SOC II) got back in the win column Tuesday with a victory over Northwest.

The Mohawks (1-5, 0-4 SOC II) were led by Ashton Hall and Braden Borens, who each had seven points.

Box Score

South Webster: 13-13-26-14 — 66

Northwest: 11-7-8-7 — 33

South Webster: 27 FG, 8 3pt. (J. Ruth 2, Voiers 2), 4-6 FT. Scoring: G. Ruth 17, Voiers 14, Bockway 13, J. Ruth 10, Zimmerman 8, Murphy 5.

Northwest: 12 FG, 5 3pt. (Borens 2), 4-10 FT. Scoring: Borens 7, Hall 7, McClay 5, Crabtree 5, Hobbs 5, Emmons 4.

OAK HILL 66, WEST 34

In a Southern Ohio Conference II battle, West (3-2, 2-2 SOC II) fell by a 32-point margin to Oak Hill (5-1, 3-1 SOC II) Tuesday.

Leading the Senators in scoring was Gabe Skaggs and Nick Davis with seven point each.

Box Score

Oak Hill: 13-13-26-14 — 66

West: 11-7-8-7 — 33

Oak Hill: 29 FG, 3 3pt. (Stewart 2), 5-8 FT. Scoring: Darby 19, Hammond 18, Hanning 15, Stewart 6, Potter 4, Kallner 2, Morgan 2.

West: 14 FG, 1 3pt. (Skaggs 1), 5-8 FT. Scoring: Skaggs 7, Davis 7, Johnson 6, Holsinger 5, Bower 4, Bradford 2, Berry 2, Coe 1.

MINFORD 63, VALLEY 53

The Minford Falcons got a big road win in Lucasville Tuesday night by beating the Valley Indians 63-53.

Minford was led in scoring by Kelton Kelley who had a game high 27 points, as well as Cameron Dalton who finished with 16 points. Andrew Shope led Valley in scoring by posting 14, followed by Mason Zaler who finished with 13.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 18-7-15-23 – 63

Valley: 7-11-18-17 – 53

Minford: 20 FGs, 6 3pts. (Kelley 2), 17/24 FTs. Scoring: Kelley 27, Dalton 16, Vogelsong-Lewis 10, Knore 5, McCormick 5

Valley: 20 FGs, 6 3pts. (Shope 3), 7/10 FTs. Scoring: Shope 14, Zaler 13, Clark 11, Cunningham 6, Mollette 5, Fell 4

EASTERN 52, NOTRE DAME 18

The Titans (0-6, 0-4 SOC I) are still looking for their first win after taking a loss on the chin at Eastern Tuesday night.

Ben Mader led Notre Dame with 10 points while Michael Miller led the Eagles (6-1, 5-0 SOC I) with 17.

Box Score

Notre Dame: 4-10-0-4 — 18

Eastern: 20-10-14-8 — 52

Notre Dame: 6 FG, 2 3pt. (Mader 2), 4-6 FT. Scoring: Mader 10, Clark 4, Nichols 3, Kammer 1.

Eastern: 22 FG, 1 3pt. (Cochenour 1), 7-7 FT. Scoring: Miller 17, Deitriech 10, Cochenour 9, Weaver 8, Leist 4, Clemmons 2, Mattox 2.

WESTERN 58, CLAY 46

The Clay Panthers fell at home on Tuesday night to the Western Indians in an SOC I contest.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Hunter Mathias who finished with a game high 21 points, as well as Garret Beegan who finished with 9.

Box Score

Western: 12-13-17-16 – 58

Clay: 5-6-12-23 – 46

Western: 22 FG, 9 3PT (Fernau, Humprey 3), 5-5 FTs. Scoring: Brewster 17, Humprey 15, Fernau 9, Gibson 6, Beckett 4, Jordan 4, Theobald 2, Urbing 1

Clay: 15 FG, 4 3PT (Four had 1), 12-18 FTs. Scoring: Mathias 21, Beegan 9, Moore 5, Cottle 3, Conkel 3, Whitley 2, Hudson 1

SYMMES VALLEY 87, EAST 67

Statistics for East’s loss to Symmes Valley were not available.