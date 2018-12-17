Monday roundup

WAVERLY 49, WEST 34

Waverly got back in the win column Monday night with an SOC II win over West. The Tigers (4-3, 3-3 SOC II) was led by Paige Carter with 21 points while Kami Knight and Zoiee Smith followed with nine and seven.

For the Senators (2-6, 1-5 SOC II), Jordyn Swords finished with 18 points while Emily Sissel ended with eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: @WaverlyLadysBB 49, Portsmouth West 35.@paigecarter24 (W): 21 points@kami_knight (W): 9 points@zoooiiieeeeeee (W): 7 points@jordynxswords__ (PW): 18 points

E. Sissel (PW): 8 points PW: 12 FG, 1 3PT, 10-13 FT

W: 18 FG, 2 3PT, 11-18 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 18, 2018

Box Score

West: 6-6-7-16 — 34

Waverly: 15-18-5-11 — 49

West: 12 FG, 1 3pt. (Swords 1), 10-13 FT. Scoring: Swords 18, Sissel 8, Rigsby 6, Pack 2, Cline 1.

Waverly: 18 FG, 2 3pt. (Robinson 2), 11-18 FT. Scoring: Carter 21, K. Knight 9, Smith 7, Robinson 6, Brown 3, Collett 2, Dale 1.

OAK HILL 60, NORTHWEST 38

The Mohawks (3-5, 1-5 SOC II) struggled on the road Monday evening in a 22-point loss to Oak Hill in conference action.

Val Eury lef Northwest with 13 points while Keirah Potts added 11.

For Oak Hill (6-1, 5-1 SOC II), Payton Crabtree had 21 points while Caitlyn Brisker followed with 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Oak Hill 60, Northwest 38. P. Crabtree (OH): 21 points@caitlynbrisker (OH): 12 points

V. Eury (NW): 13 points@potts_224 (NW): 11 points NW: 16 FG, 1 3PT, 2-13 FT

OH: 26 FG, 5 3PT, 3-6 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 18, 2018

Box Score

Northwest: 8-9-14-7 — 38

Oak Hill: 20-15-11-14 — 60

Northwest: 16 FG, 1 3pt. (A. Jenkins 1), 2-13 FT. Scoring: Eury 13, Potts 11, A. Jenkins 6, S. Jenkins 5, Wamsley 3.

Oak Hill: 26 FG, 5 3pt. (Crabtree 5), 3-6 FT. Scoring: Crabtree 21, Brisker 12, Riley 8, Clarkson 8, Chambers 5, Miller 4, Howard 2.

MINFORD 56, SOUTH WEBSTER 38

Livi Shonkwiler scored a game-high 23 points while teammate Ashley Blankenship had 15, leading the Falcons (7-1, 5-1 SOC II) to Monday’s conference win over South Webster.

For the Jeeps (3-6, 2-4 SOC II), Baylee Cox scored 14 while Maddie Cook added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Minford 56, South Webster 38.@LiviShonkwiler (M): 23 points

A. Blankenship (M): 15 points

B. Cox (SW): 14 points SW: 13 FG, 1 3PT, 11-13 FT

M: 16 FG, 4 3PT, 20-28 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 18, 2018

Box Score

South Webster: 4-12-12-10 — 38

Minford: 8-20-12-16 — 56

South Webster: 13 FG, 1 3pt. (Cox 1), 11-13 FT. Scoring: Cox 14, Cook 10, Hornikel 6, Maloney 4, Claxon 4.

Minford: 16 FG, 4 3pt. (Wolfenbarker 2), 20-28 FT. Scoring: Shonkwiler 23, Blankenship 15, Wolfenbarker 6, Slusher 4, Ma. Watters 3, Tolle 3, Mc. Watters 2.

NOTRE DAME 71, NEW BOSTON 39

The Notre Dame Titans kept up their undefeated season on Monday night as they got a road victory over the New Boston Tigers.

Leading the way for the Titans was Katie Dettwiller who had 30 points and 17 rebounds in their win. Ava Hassell and Cassie Schaefer also reached double figures with 16 and 11 respectively.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Lexus Oiler who had 20, and Kenzie Whitley who finished with 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Notre Dame 71, New Boston 39.@lexusoiler (NB): 20 points

K. Whitley (NB): 12 points@dettwillerkatie (ND): 30 points@ava_hassel (ND): 16 points@cass_schaefer1 (ND): 11 points ND: 30 FG, 5 3 PT, 6-8 FT

NB: 12 FG, 5 3PT, 10-16 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 18, 2018

Box Score

Notre Dame: 14-13-22-22 – 71

New Boston: 6-6-12-15 – 39

Notre Dame: 30 FGs, 5 3pts. (Hassel 3), 6/8 FTs. Scoring: K. Dettwiller 30, Hassel 16, Schaefer 11, C. Dettwiller 6, Hash 4, Campbell 2, Smith 2

New Boston: 12 FGs, 5 3pts. (L. Oiler 3), 10/15 FTs. Scoring: L. Oiler 20, Whitley 12, S. Oiler 3, Cook 2, Shultz 1, Hickman 1

CLAY 51, EASTERN 48

The Clay Panthers got a home SOC I win over the Eastern Eagles on Monday night.

Jensen Warnock led the Panthers with a game high 27 points, followed by sister Jaelyn Warnock who finished with 12.

Eastern was led in scoring by Morgan Saulsbury who finished with a team high 17, as well as Andrea Lester who finished with 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Clay 51, Eastern 48.@jensenwarnock21 (C): 27 points@jaelyn_warnock (C): 12 points

M. Saulsbury (E): 17 points

A. Lester (E): 16 points E: 20 FG, 6 3PT, 2-9 FT

C: 15 FG, 1 3PT, 16-36 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 18, 2018

BOX SCORE

Clay: 22-10-6-14 – 51

Eastern: 12-9-10-17 – 48

Clay: 15 FGs, 1 3pt. (Je. Warnock 1), 16/36 FTs. Scoring: Je. Warnock 27, Ja. Warnock 12, Balestra 6, Artis 4, Delotell 2

Eastern: 20 FGs, 6 3pts. (Saulsbury 3), 2/9 FTs. Scoring: Saulsbury 17, Lester 16, Couchenour 7, Green 6, White 2