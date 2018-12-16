Saturday roundup

GIRLS

COAL GROVE 51, VALLEY 39

The Valley Indians lost a home contest on Saturday to the OVC’s Coal Grove Hornets to end the week with a 1-2 record.

Leading Valley in scoring was Bre Call who had a game high 17 points and 3 assists, Brooklyn Buckle who has eight points, and Kaity Howard who had seven points.

The Indians will be back in action on Monday as they travel to Wheelersburg to face the Pirates in SOC II play.

BOX SCORE:

Coal Grove: 12-12-13-14 – 51

Valley: 10-12-5-12 – 39

Coal Grove: 17 FGs, 5 3pts (McKnight 3), 12/20 FTs. Scoring: Dillow 15, McKnight 13, Dolen 8, Murphy 7, Hicks 4, Crum 4

Valley: 11 FGs, 3 3pts (Call 2), 8/14 FTs. Scoring: Call 17, Buckle 8, Howard 7, Conaway 2, Day 2, Hettinger 2, Gilliland 2

WHEELERSBURG 69, SPRING VALLEY (WV.) 66

Wheelersburg got a tough win over Spring Valley in the first game of the KDMC Tipoff.

The Pirates were led in scorer by the MVP of their win, Abbie Kallner who finished with 28, as well as Kaylee Darnell who finished with 21.

BOX SCORE:

Wheelersburg: 22-14-16-17 – 69

Spring Valley: 18-19-14-15 – 66

Wheelersburg: 23 FGs, 7 3pts. (Kallner 4), 16/21 FTs. Scoring: Kallner 28, Darnell 21, Kallner 11, Keeney 6, Estep 3

Spring Valley: 24 FGs, 5 3pts. (Meredith 2), 13/17 FTs. Scoring: McComas 21, Asbury 17, Meredith 8, Edwards 8, Sowder 7, Saunders 5

BOYS

GREEN 60, MANCHESTER 47

The Green Bobcats got their second home win in as many days on Saturday when they defeated the Manchester Greyhounds 60-47.

Green was once again without guard Tanner Kimbler, but was lead in scoring by Gage Sampson who had a game high 26 points, Tayte Carver who had 10, and Zach Huffman who had 10.

BOX SCORE:

Green: 17-15-11-17 – 60

Manchester: 10-16-9-12 – 47

Green: 24 FGs, 2 3pts. (Blizzard and E. Huffman 1), 10/20 FTs. Scoring: Sampson 26, Carver 10, Z. Huffman 10, Blizzard 7, E. Huffman 5, Otworth 2

Manchester: 21 FGs, 3 3pts. (Dylan Colvin 2) 7/12 FTs. Scoring: Scott 14, Calver 10, Ricketts 6, Redman 5, Colvin 4, Wikoff 2, Flack 2, Bell 2

WHITE OAK 63, NEW BOSTON 57

The New Boston Tigers fell in their second game on a back to back against White Oak after defeating SOC I rival Clay on Friday.

“Merry Christmas to White Oak, I gifted this one for them,” said Glenwood head coach Adam Cox on Saturday, “I cost us the game with some of the decisions I made: using timeouts in early in the game, putting kids in bad positions defensively, not having them well prepared enough for this challenge. This one’s on me. Both of our losses have been on the second day off back to backs, first to South Webster, and now to White Oak. All our kids played extremely hard, and I know we’ll bounce back better than ever.”

New Boston was led in scoring by Kyle Sexton who finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds, Marcus Saunders who finished with 12 points, and Tyler Caldwell and Jerome McKinley who each finished with 10 points in the Tigers loss.

NORTH ADAMS 58, CLAY 29

Statistics for Clay’s loss to North Adams were not available.

ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN (Ky.) 75, EAST 67

Statistics for East’s loss to Rose Hill were not available.