Friday night boys’ roundup

WHEELERSBURG 86, NORTHWEST 31

In an SOC II battle, Wheelersburg (2-0, 2-0 SOC II) had no troubles with Northwest Friday evening. 13 different Pirates scored in the win, led by four double-digit scorers in J.J. Truitt (16), Matthew Miller (15), Tanner Holden (11) and Trent Salyers (10).

The Mohawks (1-5, 0-3 SOC II) were led by Brandon Hobbs’ seven points.

Box Score

Northwest: 2-8-15-6 — 31

Wheelersburg: 26-25-12-23 — 86

Northwest: 12 FG, 3 3pt. (B. Crabtree 2), 4-11 FT. Scoring: Hobbs 7, B. Crabtree 6, Borens 5, McClay 4, Emmons 4, Ellis 2, C. Crabtree 2, Hall 1.

Wheelersburg: 34 FG, 6 3pt. (Truitt 2, Salyers 2, Miller 2), 12-18 FT. Scoring: Truitt 16, Miller 15, Holden 11, Salyers 10, Maxie 6, Clevenger 4, McCorkle 4, Mullins 4, Darnell 4, Montgomery 2, Adkins 2, J. Salyers 1.

WAVERLY 61, VALLEY 50

The Waverly Tigers claimed another SOC II victory on Friday night, this time against the Valley Indians.

Waverly was led in scoring by Tanner Smallwood who finished with 20 points, Cody Remington who finished with 13, and Ethan Dunn who also finished with 13. Valley was led in scoring by Andrew Shope with 16, Mason Zaler who contributed 15, and Conner Fell who scored 11.

BOX SCORE:

Waverly: 13-17-16-15 — 61

Valley: 13-7-11-19 – 50

Waverly: 21 FG, 3 3PT (Robertson 2), 16-31 FT. Scoring: Smallwood 20, Remington 13, Dunn 13, Robertson 8, Marquez 7

Valley: 19 FG, 3 3PT (Shope 2), 9-14 FT. Scoring: Shope 16, Zaler 15, Fell 11, Mitchell 3, Mollette 2, Cunningham 2, Clark 1

PORTSMOUTH WEST 55, SOUTH WEBSTER 46

Portsmouth West got a home SOC II win over South Webster Friday night 52-46 in West Portsmouth.

The Senators were led by Dylan Bradford who scored a game high 22 points, as well as Gabe Skaggs who contributed 14 points. The Jeeps were led in scoring by Braden Bockway who finished with 16, and Andrew Smith and Gabe Ruth who each finished with seven points.

BOX SCORE:

Portsmouth West: 19-11-16-6 – 52

South Webster: 9-12-9-16 – 46

Portsmouth West: 20 FGs, 3 3pts (Bradford 2), 12/17 FTs. Scoring: Bradford 22, Skaggs 14, Johnson 8, Davis 6, Berry 2, Norman 2, Baur 1

South Webster: 16 FGs, 7 3pts (Bockway 2), 4/7 FTs. Scoring: Bockway 16, G. Ruth 7, Smith 7, J. Ruth 5, Zimmerman 3, Murphy 3, Holstein 2

GREEN 69, EAST 54

The Bobcats (4-3, 2-1 SOC I) bounced back from an earlier week loss with a 15-point victory over East.

Green was led by Caden Blizzard’s 23 points while Gage Sampson followed close behind with 22.

For the Tartans (0-4, 0-3 SOC I), Will Shope had a game-high 25 points while Austin Smith added 15.

Box Score

East: 12-16-19-7 — 54

Green: 16-14-20-19 — 69

East: 21 FG, 5 3pt. (Hollon 3), 7-15 FT. Scoring: Shope 25, Smith 15, Hollon 10, Flannery 4.

Green: 25 FG, 7 3pt. (Blizzard 7), 12-25 FT. Scoring: Blizzard 23, Sampson 22, E. Huffman 10, Carver 7, Z. Huffman 6, Otworth 1.

SYMMES VALLEY 68, NOTRE DAME 62

Despite sophomore Jackson Clark’s 34 point effort Friday night, the Notre Dame Titans fell to the Symmes Valley Vikings on Friday night 68-62.

The sophomore was joined in his scoring efforts by Ben Mader who finished with 17, and Caleb Nichols who finished with 7.

Symmes Valley was led in scoring by Drew Scherer who finished with 21, and Jack Leith who finished with 20.

BOX SCORE:

Notre Dame: 6-17-20-19 – 62

Symmes Valley: 20-14-16-18 – 68

Notre Dame: 20 FGs, 7 3pts (Mader 4), 15/21 FTs. Scoring: Clark 34, Mader 17, Nichols 7, Kammer 4

Symmes Valley: 26 FGs, 2 3pts (Carpenter and Turner 1), 14/25 FTs. Scoring: Scherer 21, J. Leith 20,L. Leith 15, Turner 8, Carpenter 3, Ferguson 1

