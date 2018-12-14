Valley pulls away from Northwest, 46-36

GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL: Valley 46, Northwest 36.@brecall10 (V): 14 points

K. Howard (V): 11 points@potts_224 (NW): 13 points NW: 12 FG, 2 3PT, 10-23 FT

V: 18 FG, 3 3PT, 7-10 FT#PDTsports — PDT Sports (@PDTSports_) December 14, 2018

Northwest took an early lead during the first quarter 11-9 against Valley, but the Indians charged ahead in the second quarter and never looked back winning 46-36 Thursday night in girls’ SOC II action.

The Indians outscored the Mohawks by 13 in the second quarter as they went into halftime with a 29-18 lead. A full court press by Valley hampered Northwest in the quarter. Back to back buckets by Baylee Day and Bre Call helped guide the Indians as they capitalized on the momentum of the game.

The Mohawks attempted a comeback in the third quarter, holding Valley to just two points for the quarter, but were unable to score more than six points themselves in the quarter. Valley outscored Northwest again by three in the fourth and held onto the lead to win the game by double digits.

Valley had six girls score during the win, with a team effort at the foul line shooting seven of ten for 70% from the line. Bre Call led her team with 14, Kaity Howard added 11 in the win which included one three in the first quarter. Also scoring in the win was Day with eight and Karsyn Conaway with seven.

Valley head coach Mark Merritt was pleased with his team’s defensive pressure throughout the contest. “I thought Kaity Howard set the tempo early for us by making some shots,” said Merrit. “Our defense was good at times, our pressure hurt them in the long run. (Bre) Call works really hard, but she is going to get everyone’s A game on defense. Howard, Conaway and some of the other players picked up the scoring. We played six or seven girls tonight and we’re happy with the win.”

Northwest was led in scoring by Keirah Potts with 13 points, Val Eury scored eight and Haidyn Wamsley added seven in the loss. As a team from the foul line, Northwest only shot 10 out of 23 for less than 50%.

Northwest head coach Dave Frantz knew that his team’s free throw shooting was the difference in the game. “Free throws against South Webster helped determine the game and free throws tonight determined the game,” said Frantz. “The second quarter killed us, we got in a hole we just couldn’t get out of. Coach Merritt had girls sick tonight, I had girls sick tonight, like Ava Jenkins. Jenkins did well for being as sick as she is. Haidyn Wamsley played well for us tonight, as did several other girls. The girls are responding well to what we tell them to do. We matched Potts up with Conaway knowing she was the tallest girl on the court and I thought she did a nice job. The second quarter just killed us.”

