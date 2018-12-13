Girls Thursday Roundup

OAK HILL 55, SOUTH WEBSTER 40

The South Webster Jeeps fell at home Monday night in SOC II play to the Oak Hill Oaks 55-40.

Baylee Cox had a team high 12 points in the Jeeps loss, while Kenzie Hornikel contributed nine from the guard position. Oak Hill was led by Payton Crabtree who finished with 17 points, as well as Caitlyn Brisker who finished with 14.

South Webster is next in action on Monday when they will travel to Minford to face the Falcons in SOC II play.

BOX SCORE:

Oak Hill: 20-12-12-11 – 55

South Webster: 6-8-11-14 – 40

Oak Hill: 19 FGs, 2 3pts (Riley and Crabtree 1), 11/18 FTs. Scoring: Crabtree 17, Brisker 14, Riley 11, Chambers 6, Clarkson 5, Miller 2

South Webster: 11 FGs, 2 3pts (Cox and Hornikel 1), 12/16 FTs. Scoring: Cox 12, Hornikel 9, Rawlins 6, Cook 5, Maloney 4, Claxon 4

FAIRLAND 57, PORTSMOUTH 27

The Portsmouth Trojans fell in OVC play in a road trip to Fairland Thursday night 57-27.

Portsmouth was led in scoring by senior Jasmine Eley who finished tied for the game high with 20 and Hannah Hughes who finished with six.

The Trojans will travel to White Oak on Saturday for a non-conference game.

BOX SCORE:

Fairland: 16-15-11-15 – 57

Portsmouth: 5-9-7-6 – 27

WESTERN 59, GREEN 32

The Green Bobcats fell in a road trip to Latham Thursday night to the Western Indians 59-32.

Green was led in scoring by Kasey Kimbler who finished with 10 points, as well as Kame Sweeney who finished with nine.

The Indians were led by Sylvia Evans who had a game high 20 points, as well as Hailey Whitt who finished with 16 points.

Green is back in action on Monday when they will host the Symmes Valley Vikings in SOC I conference play.

BOX SCORE:

Western: 12-19-8-20 – 59

Green: 5-8-12-7 – 32

Western: 22 FGs, 1 3pts (Evans 1), 14/25 FTs. Scoring: Evans 20, Whitt 16, Gast 6, Tackett 4, Manhoover 4, Miller 4, Beekman 3, Walls 2

Green: 9 FGs, 0 3pts, 14/20 FTs. Scoring: Kimbler 10, Sweeney 9, Johnson 4, Jenkins 3, Christian 3, Brown 2, Blevins 1

ROUNDUP

CLAY 54, SYMMES VALLEY 32

The Panthers (5-2, 4-1 SOC I) handed Symmes Valley (4-2, 3-2 SOC I) a 22-point loss Thursday night behind Cameron DeLotell’s 22 points.

Delotell’s efforts were aided by 21 points from Jansen Warnock.

Box Score

Symmes Valley: 7-9-10-6 — 32

Portsmouth Clay: 8-8-17-19 — 54

Symmes Valley: 13 FG, 1 3pt. (Hayes 1), 5-6 FT. Scoring: Johnson 15, Hayes 7, Malone 5, Deer 3, Sells 2.

Portsmouth Clay: 14 FG, 6 3pt. (Ja. Warnock 4), 16-24 FT. Scoring: Delotell 22, Jan. Warnock 21, Balestra 8, Jae. Warnock 2, Artis 1.

EASTERN 72, NEW BOSTON 33

The Eagles (3-2, 3-2 SOC I) got a big conference win over the Tigers (2-6, 2-4 SOC I) Thursday evening.

Glenwood was led by Lexus Oiler with 16 points.

Box Score

New Boston: 5-9-4-15 — 33

Eastern: 13-20-21-18 — 72

New Boston: 15 FG, 2 3pt. (Oiler 1, Shultz 1), 5-14 FT. Scoring: L. Oiler 16, Shultz 5, Whitley 4, Hickman 4, Easter 3, Helphinstine 1.

Eastern: 30 FG, 9 3pt. (Saulsbury 3), 3-6 FT. Scoring: Saulsbury 21, Cochenour 20, Lester 11, White 10, Add. Cochenour 6, Green 4.

NOTRE DAME 60, EAST 19

The Titans (6-0, 5-0 SOC I) had no trouble with East Thursday evening, earning a 41-point victory.

Leading Notre Dame to the win was Lauren Campbell and Isabel Cassidy with 12 points while Cassie Schaefer added eight points of her own.

East was led by Peyton Johnson’s 13 points.

Box Score

East: 1-4-4-10 — 19

Notre Dame: 21-19-14-6 — 60

East: 7 FG, 1 3pt. (Johnson 1), 4-8 FT. Scoring: Johnson 13, Rosenagle 2, Smith 2, Escamilla 2.

Notre Dame: 28 FG, 1 3pt. (S. Hassel 1), 3-4 FT. Scoring: Campbell 12, Cassidy 12, Schaefer 8, Delabar 7, C. Dettwiller 6, Collins 4, S. Hassel 3, Zheng 2, Holtgrove 2, Creech 2, Smith 2.