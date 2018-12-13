Emnett signs LOI with Findlay

On Thursday afternoon, Wheelersburg senior Paige Emnett signed her letter of intent with the University of Findlay (OH) to compete in track and field at the Division II collegiate level for the Oilers once she enrolls next fall.

“It’s been a really big relief to sign,” said Emnett at her signing ceremony at Wheelersburg High School on Thursday where she was joined by friends, family, and teachers. “I was pretty stressed out before signing, now I have my eyes set on that. I know what I need to do to finish out this year and go on to contribute to their track team to see what I can do next year.”

Emnett competes shot put and discus for the Wheelersburg track team, and in the spring, was able to compete at the OHSAA state shot put competition in June where she placed sixth with a throw of 40 feet, two inches.

“I wasn’t really looking at Findlay as my one of my choices,” said Emnett. “But then the coach contacted, and I fell in love. Love the coach, love the track team, we all bonded really well together. It just seemed like a perfect fit for me.”

Emnett says once she enrolls at the Univ. of Findlay next fall, she plans on majoring in special education and will afterwards pursue a doctorate degree in occupational therapy.

When the track seasons starts for the Pirates in the spring, Emnett says she has some goals and expectations for herself that she would like to see before her senior season is finished.

“First I’d like to break the record in shot put. I’m only three inches off so hopefully at the beginning of the season I’ll be able to break it. And then hopefully try to break the discus record which is a little bit longer, I think seven feet, which is doable. From there I would like to place higher at the state meet, maybe second or third.”

Wheelersburg senior Paige Emnett signed her letter of intent with the University of Findlay on Thursday afternoon at WHS. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_paigeemnett_signing-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Paige Emnett signed her letter of intent with the University of Findlay on Thursday afternoon at WHS. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

