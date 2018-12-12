Tigers settle in, handle Northwest 54-28

MCDERMOTT – The Waverly Tigers traveled to Northwest Tuesday night in a game that would start with Brandon Hobbs of Northwest scoring the first bucket. Despite Cody Remington’s foul shots giving his team three points, the Mohawks continued to answer back during the quarter, taking the lead by the end of the first 16-12.

The second quarter was when Waverly fought back as Trey Robertson scored on a three point shot, a theme he and teammate Easton Wolf would collaborate on together through the rest of the game.

During the second half of the game, Waverly used a tough full court press to hold the Mohawks to just ten total points in the final 16 minutes of play. The Tigers controlled the remainder of the game ending the third quarter by a score of 37-24 and a final score of 54-28.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Wolf with 22 points for the night. Trey Robertson assisted in the win with nine points, all scored from the three point line. Tanner Smallwood played tough under the basket to helping his team with six points. Cobe Marquez and Ethan Dunn both added five points each in the win.

Waverly head coach Travis Robertson was incredibly encouraged by his senior’s play on the offensive end of the court Tuesday night, “Wolf is a playmaker. He let the game come to him tonight. He played within his area instead of doing something that is just not his strength. Wolf is one heck of an athlete and when he gets going, he is hard to handle. We just need that Easton night in and night out.”

Northwest was led by Brady Borens with 11 points for the night, as Hobbs added eight points in the loss.

Northwest head coach Jason Smith was proud of the way his team fought Tuesday night, “Hobbs played outstanding, I bet the kid probably had 15 rebounds. We played extremely hard, I am proud of my kids tonight. The effort was there. Turnovers hurt us, but things are better than the last game, and the boys are working hard.”

Northwest travels to Wheelersburg Friday night for their third SOC II game of the young season.

Waverly will take on the Valley Indians at home on Friday.

Get ready for Valley in Waverly on Friday