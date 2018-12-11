Tuesday night roundup

ROUNDUP

WHEELERSBURG 76, OAK HILL 58

Behind the trio of Tanner Holden, J.J. Truitt and Connor Mullins, Wheelersburg (1-0, 1-0 SOC II) earned its first win this season by an 18-point margin over Oak Hill.

Holden scored 24 points on the night while Truitt had 18 and Mullins finished with 15.

For the Oaks (3-1, 1-1 SOC II), Chase Hammond ended the night with a game-high 32 points.

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 17-19-19-21 — 76

Oak Hill: 10-10-15-23 — 58

Wheelersburg: 28 FG, 5 3pt. (Holden 2, Mullins 2), 15-22 FT. Scoring: Holden 24, Truitt 18, Mullins 15, Miller 8, T. Salyers 8, Darnell 2, J. Salyers 1.

Oak Hill: 24 FG, 1 3pt. (Darby 1), 9-13 FT. Scoring: Hammond 32, Darby 20, Hanning 5, Harden 1.

VALLEY 66, SOUTH WEBSTER 60

In Southern Ohio Conference II action, Valley (2-2, 1-1 SOC II) handed South Webster (2-2, 1-1 SOC II) a close loss Tuesday.

The Indians were led by Tanner Cunningham, who had 21 points, followed by Andrew Shope with 15 and Kayden Mollette with 14.

Leading the way for the Jeeps was Brayden Bockway with 27 points, including six 3-point field goals, while three of his teammates, Sam Holstein, Trae Zimmerman and Jacob Rush, all ended with seven.

Box Score

Valley: 14-17-18-17 — 66

South Webster: 11-18-12-19 — 60

Valley: 21 FG, 5 3pt. (Cunningham 3), 19-24 FT. Scoring: Cunningham 21, Shope 15, Mollette 14, Mitchell 9, Zaler 6, Fell 1.

South Webster: 20 FG, 9 3pt. (Bockway 6), 11-17 FT. Scoring: Bockway 27, Holstein 7, Zimmerman 7, Rush 7, Murphy 6, Smith 3, Voiers 3.

MINFORD 49, PORTSMOUTH WEST 43

The Minford Falcons (1-2, 1-0 in the SOC) clinched their first win of the season in a home game with the Senators of Portsmouth West (2-1, 1-1 in the SOC) Tuesday night.

Leading Minford in scoring was senior Cameron Dalton with 18 points, as well as senior Kelton Kelley with 12 points for the Falcons. The Senators were led by Gabe Skaggs and Dylan Bradford once again with 12 and 13 respectively,

Box Score

Minford: 11-14-9-15 – 49

Portsmouth West: 15-4-9-15 – 43

Minford: 16 FGs, 4 3pts (Vogelsong-Lewis 2), 13/14 FTs. Scoring: Dalton 18, Kelley 12, Vogelson-Lewis 8, McCormick 4, Knore 2

Portsmouth West: 16 FGs, 2 3pts (Johnson and Bradford 1), 5/8 FTs. Scoring: Bradford 13, Skaggs 12, Davis 8, Johnson 6, Berry 4

COAL GROVE 66, PORTSMOUTH 54

The Portsmouth Trojans (3-1, 0-1 in the OVC) fell in their opening game of OVC play to Coal Grove on Tuesday night to suffer their first loss of the 2018-19 season.

The leading scorer for the Trojans was junior guard Matthew Fraulini who had a game high 27 points in Portsmouth’s loss.

The Trojans will have their home OVC opener this Friday when they will host the South Point Pointers.

Box Score

Portsmouth: 10-16-15-13 – 54

Coal Grove: 18-22-14-12 – 66

Portsmouth: 22 FGs, 2 3pts (Fraulini 2), 8/15 FTs. Scoring: Fraulini 27, Shipp 8, McKinley 7, Lattimore 7, Johnson 5

Coal Grove: 27 FGs, 7 3pts (Borders 4), 5/10 FTs. Scoring: Music 21, Borders 18, McKenzie 12, Gannon 5, Holmes 4, Harmon 4, Sites 2

Clay 58, Notre Dame 45

In Clay head coach Garrick Anderson’s first game against his former team, Notre Dame (0-2, 0-2 in SOC I), the Panthers (2-2, 1-1 in SOC I) came out on top in both teams second game of SOC I play Tuesday night.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Hunter Mathias who had a team high 17 points, as well as Shaden Malone’s 9 points. Notre Dame was led in scoring by Ben Mader’s game high 19, as well as Jackson Clark’s 15 points.

Box Score

Clay: 15-13-13-17 – 58

Notre Dame: 11-16-8-10 – 45

Clay: 15 FGs, 6 3pts (2 Malone and Mathias), 9/14 FTs. Scoring: Mathias 17, Malone 9, Toomire 8, Whitley 6, Beegan 6, Cottle 3, Hudson 3, Newton 2

Notre Dame: 13 FGs, 6 3pts (Clark 3), 1/7 FTs. Scoring: Mader 19, Clark 15, Nichols 9, Kammer 2