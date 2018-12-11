Behind Miller-Weaver duo, Eagles soar to 30-point win over Green

BEAVER — After handing East a 21-point loss this past Friday, Eastern coach Tom Barrick put his guys right back to work … specifically in a rebounding sense.

Why? He knew what was coming his Eagles’ way come Tuesday when they got back into Southern Ohio Conference I action.

“Coach had us ready,” Eastern’s Cody Weaver said. “He knew before we came in that we had to box out and get rebounds or else it was going to be a tough game for us. We practiced hard on box outs, conversions, all week.”

Barrick’s fortune telling ways eventually paid off as his Eagles (3-1, 2-0 SOC I) pulled away from Green by an 82-52 final; a win where they outrebounded the Bobcats by a 40-20 margin.

“We knew Green was going to be one of the better teams in our SOC. We knew this was going to be a big game,” senior Michael Miller said. “So we just rallied together and in the second half, we started playing better and pulling away.”

Tale of the tape

Together, Weaver and Miller combined to score 43 point and grab 21 rebounds as they paced their teammates to the win. Weaver posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 boards while Miller dropped a game-high 24 points alongside seven rebounds.

Still, Green (3-3, 1-1 SOC I) hung right with Eastern throughout most of the first half. At the 5:02 mark in the second quarter, the Eagles’ lead was just five at 25-20.

But after building a 38-28 lead, Miller hit a buzzer-beating 3 to send Eastern into halftime with a 41-28 edge. The burst of momentum spearheaded a 14-7 run to begin the third, extending the lead to 55-35.

From that point on, the Eagles shifted into cruise control.

“We started off missing a lot of shots earlier in the game. But as the game went on, we started getting better looks and making our shots,” Miller said.

Stat book

Following Miller and Weaver were Hunter Cochenour and Evan Leist, who combined for 26 points. Cochenour had 13 points and four rebounds while Leist had 13 and seven assists.

For the Bobcats, Tayte Carver led the way with 19 points and four assists while Caden Blizzard added 12 points and four rebounds. Ethan Huffman also chipped in with, scoring eight points.

What’s on tap

Both teams are back in action Friday evening. The Eagles pay a visit to Western while the Bobcats try and bounce back, hosting East.

“This was a big game for us,” Weaver said. “Green is one of the top teams in our conference. We really needed this one [for momentum’s sake] and we got it.”

BOX SCORE

Green: 10-18-18-6 — 52

Eastern: 16-25-22-19 — 82

Green: 21-46 FG, 4-11 FT, 6-17 3pt. (Carver 4), 20 rebounds (Sampson 5), 16 turnovers, 10 assists (Sampson 4, Carver 4). Scoring: Carer 19, Blizzard 12, E. Huffman 8, Otworth 6, Singleton 3, Z. Huffman 2, Sampson 2.

Eastern: 36-66 FG, 3-4 FT, 7-18 3pt. (Miller 3, Cochenour 3), 40 rebounds (Weaver 14), 4 turnovers, 12 assists (Leist 7). Scoring: Miller 24, Weaver 19, Cochenour 13, Leist 13, Deitriech 9, Logan 2, Clemmons 2.

Green was unable to outrebound the Eastern Eagles Tuesday night as they look to host East in Franklin Furnace on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_green_huffman-2.jpg Green was unable to outrebound the Eastern Eagles Tuesday night as they look to host East in Franklin Furnace on Friday. Eastern got a big home win over Green Tuesday night in SOC I play 82-52. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_Eastern_leist-2.jpg Eastern got a big home win over Green Tuesday night in SOC I play 82-52.