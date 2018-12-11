Tigers get road win over rival Tartans

SCIOTOVILLE – There are positives and negatives that come for Glenwood following the Tigers 87-69 road win over SOC I and county rival East in Sciotoville Tuesday night.

The positives are the Tigers are 2-0 in conference play with a chance to improve to 3-0 in the SOC I with the Clay Panthers coming to New Boston Friday night.

The negative is that at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Tigers captain Malachi Potts went down with an apparent leg/ankle injury that caused the junior guard an immense amount of pain as he had to be carried off the floor and couldn’t put any weight down to walk.

“When you lose a leader like that,” said Glenwood head coach Adam Cox following their win Tuesday night, “With the amount of pain he was in, in an injury to the leg or lower leg, you can just never be sure with what happened to the kid, or how he injured it. But with Malachi to be down and in that much pain, it’s probably not a good thing.”

Cox said that once the team arrived back at the school following their short road trip, he was going to be visiting Potts in the hospital to see what injury his captain and floor leader sustained.

Despite the injury for Potts in the latter stages of the rivalry game between the Tigers and the Tartans, both teams came out of the gate swinging. Tigers sophomore Kyle Sexton had a team high 11 first quarter and 22 first half points while playing like a man possessed on both ends of the court.

When the Tigers got out to an early 15-6 lead on the Tartans home court, East went on a big 11-0 run of their own to claim a 17-15 lead. But once Glenwood went on an 6-0 run to end the first quarter to take a 21-17 lead going into the second, the Tigers never looked back, outscoring East 24-8 in the second quarter, and 66-52 over the final three quarters of play.

“Our score shows we won by 18,” said Cox. “But I think we can play better. I think we can play better defense, I think we can be more disciplined on some of our fouls and be able to move our feet a little bit harder on the defensive end.”

Glenwood was led in scoring by Sexton who finished with a game high 26 points, Tyler Caldwell who finished with 21 points, and were helped in a big way off the bench by a rotation player who suffered a loss in his personal life earlier today.

“Kyle Mays did a great job for us off the bench tonight,” said Cox. “He was really hitting the boards hard for us tonight. His grandfather passed away before the game today, so I know it was an emotional game for him. He’s another kid who really means a lot to us off the bench.”

Mays finished with eight points for Glenwood in their road conference win Tuesday night.

East was led in scoring by Kyle Flannery with a team high 25 points in the Tartans home loss, and fellow senior Will Shope finished with just eight points, something defensively that Cox was happy to see from his team.

“We put Kyle (Sexton) and Tyler (Caldwell) at the top of the zone to try and cover Will Shope. We like to play some different sets, and we knew they hadn’t seen anything like that yet this year. We tried to get the ball out of his hands and cover him, and just try to limit Will’s touches.”

The Tigers will be back in action this Friday night where they will host the Clay Panthers in hopes of seeking a 3-0 SOC I start to the 2018-19 season.

As for East, they will be back on the road this Friday night when they will travel to Franklin Furnace to take on the Green Bobcats on their home court.

Box Score

Glenwood: 21-24-25-17 – 87

East: 17-8-19-25 – 69

Glenwood: 31 FGs, 3 3pts (Sexton 2), 22/31 FTs. Scoring: Sexton 26, Caldwell 21, Jackson 16, Saunders 10, Mays 8, Comer 2, Potts 2

East: 26 FGs, 4 3pts (Flannery 2), 12/25 FTs. Scoring: Flannery 25, Hollon 10, Shope 8, Metzler 8, Smith 8, Coyle 6, Bradley 1, Carver 1

Hope best for Potts injury

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

