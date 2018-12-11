Risner signs with Red Storm

On Tuesday evening, Wheelersburg senior Christen Risner signer her letter of intent with Rio Grande University with plans to play soccer and softball for the Red Storm.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Risner at her signing on Tuesday, “This is always something I’ve dreamed of, so for this day to actually come, it’s a dream come true.”

Risner said that the idea of going away for college was always in the forefront of where she wanted to attend post-secondary education but had a change of heart late in her high school years.

“Growing up, I thought I wanted to move away and go do my own thing. But once I went on my visit, I realized that Rio has everything for that true “college experience” and it’s close enough that I could come home if I want. Another thing that made me want to attend Rio is that they offer what I plan on majoring in, something not a lot of other schools offered.”

Risner said that she plans on majoring in sonography while attending Rio Grande University with intentions to play both soccer and softball at the collegiate level.

“Growing up I’ve always had to work for my grades,” said Risner. “In high school I’ve had to manage playing two sports, I like to think I manage my time pretty well, so I look forward to that challenge of balancing it all.”

At her signing ceremony, Risner was joined by family members and friends who have helped her reach academic and athletic achievements. Without them, she believes she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“My family has really been my backbone throughout the recruiting process. And there’s a lot that goes on behind closed doors, like my parents giving up their weekends to take me to camps, my grandparents picking me up from practice, or just my aunts and uncles coming to my games. My parents, grandparents, and coaches are the reason I’m able to play sports in college and I couldn’t thank them enough for all they’ve done for me.”

Thanks in part to Risner’s efforts on the soccer field, the Wheelersburg Pirates were able to win the Southeast district championship over Lynchburg-Clay 2-1. Risner will be on the mound for the Pirates this season as the spring softball season approaches, one that she is more than ready for.

“We’re going to have a good season this year,” said Risner, “We’ve already been in the weight room lifting and working out and we have a good turnout of girls. We’re all there putting in work now, so we can be successful in the spring and we all have one vision. We have people who are willing to put in the work for us to have a great season and that’s what I expect to happen this spring.”

Wheelersburg senior Christen Risner signed her LOI with Rio Grande University with plans to play soccer and softball for the Red Storm beginning next fall. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_IMG_5216.jpg Wheelersburg senior Christen Risner signed her LOI with Rio Grande University with plans to play soccer and softball for the Red Storm beginning next fall. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Wheelersburg senior Christen Risner signed her LOI with Rio Grande University with plans to play soccer and softball for the Red Storm beginning next fall. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_IMG_5221.jpg Wheelersburg senior Christen Risner signed her LOI with Rio Grande University with plans to play soccer and softball for the Red Storm beginning next fall. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Plans to play soccer and softball at Rio Grande

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT