Girls:

OAK HILL 65, PORTSMOUTH WEST 33

The Portsmouth West Senators (2-4, 1-3) fell to the Oak Hill Oaks (4-1, 3-1) in a road trip to Oak Hill Monday night in SOC II play.

The Senators were led in scoring by Jordyn Swords who finished with a team high nine points in their road loss to the Oaks.

Box Score

Oak Hill: 13-19-13-20 – 65

Portsmouth West: 16-5-6-6 – 33

Portsmouth West: 10 FGs, 2 3pts (Swords 2), 5/7 FTs. Scoring: Swords 9, Adkins 8, Pack 6, Sissel 6, Rigsby 4

CHESAPEAKE 33, PORTSMOUTH 27

In an Ohio Valley Conference matchup, the Trojans (1-5, 1-3 OVC) fell to Chesapeake Monday evening by a six-point margin after shooting just 9-of-28 from the free throw line.

Leading Portsmouth statistically was Hannah Hughes, who scored 10 points, followed by Jasmin Eley with seven of her own.

Box Score

Portsmouth: 7-3-13-4 — 27

Chesapeake: 7-7-8-11 — 33

Portsmouth: 8 FG, 2 3pt. (Hughes 1, Eley 1), 9-28 FT. Scoring: Hughes 10, Eley 7, Trinidad 5, Rickett 3, Thoroughman 2.

Chesapeake: 10 FG, 3 3pt. (Davis 1, Hicks 1, Pauley 1), 10-23 FT. Scoring: Ward 10, Hicks 7, Davis 5, Stapleton 3, Anderson 3, Pauley 3, Ervin 2.

GREEN 49, GLENWOOD 44

The Green Bobcats had a come from behind victory to secure their second SOC I victory of the season on their home court over the Glenwood Tigers 49-44.

Green was led in scoring by Kame Sweeney who had a big night with 24 points and freshman Kasey Kimbler who scored 15 points. Glenwood had a very balanced scoring attack in their road loss as Sammy and Lexus Oiler both scored 11 points, as well as Kenzie Whitley also having 11 points on the road.

Box Score

Green: 12-8-12-17 – 49

Glenwood: 12-15-10-7 – 44

Green: 15 FGs, 1 3pt, (Kimbler 1), 18/25 FTs. Scoring: Sweeney 24, Kimbler 15, Brown 4, Christian 3, Blevins 1, Johnson 1

Glenwood: 16 FGs, 5 3pts (S. Oiler 3), 7/10 FTs. Scoring: L. Oiler 11, S. Oiler 11, K. Whitley 11, Hickman 5, Easter 4, Helpenstein 2

NOTRE DAME 81, EASTERN 21

In a Southern Ohio Conference I battle, Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 SOC I) had zero problems with Eastern on the road Monday evening.

Ava Hassel led the Titans with 19 points and was followed by Katie Detwiller’s 15. Claire Detwiller also reached double-digit scoring with 10.

In total, 11 Titans scored on the night.

Box Score

Notre Dame: 29-22-16-14 — 81

Eastern: 8-5-5-3 — 21

Notre Dame: 37 FG, 3 3pt. (Hassel 3), 4-8 FT. Scoring: Hassel 19, K. Detwiller 15, C. Detwiller 10, Campbell 8, Cassidy 8, Schmidt 7, Hash 4, Smith 4, Steele 2, Zheng 2, Schaefer 2.

Eastern: 8 FG, 4 3pt. (Greene 2), 1-2 FT. Scoring: Cochenour 8, Green 6, Saubley 4, Lester 3.

CLAY 36, WESTERN 31

The Panthers (4-2, 3-1) earned their fourth win this season with a five-point victory over the Indians Monday evening.

Leading Clay to the win was Sophia Balestra with 12 points while Cameron Delotell added 10 to her team’s total. Meanwhile, Western (1-4, 1-3 SOC I) was led by Haley Whitt with a game-high 14 points.

Box Score

Clay: 6-7-14-9 — 36

Western: 0-9-12-10 — 31

Clay: 15 FG, 1 3pt. (Delotell 1), 5-18 FT. Scoring: Balestra 12, Delotell 10, Ja. Warnock 7, Artis 4, Je. Warnock 3.

Western: 13 FG, 1 3pt. (Horner 1), 4-11 FT. Scoring: Whitt 14, Horner 7, Evans 4, Marhoover 3, Beekman 2, Gast 1.

SYMMES VALLEY 63, EAST 12